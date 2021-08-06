Bonotel Exclusive Travel Adds AvantStay's Collection of 600+ Posh Homes and Villas to Network of Accommodations

Pioneering a new level of quality for the short-term rental market, AvantStay delivers a highly curated, customized experience for its guests. AvantStay's portfolio consists of two-to-twelve bedroom vacation homes featuring advanced technologies and an award-winning experiential design approach as its in-house team designs and optimizes spaces that allows for people to come together for all types of occasions.

"Far too often, rental homes feel like any other backdrop and their hosts often fall short on providing a first-class experience," said Reuben Doetsch, co-founder of AvantStay. "We are here to change that by setting the new standard for the short-term rental industry. We believe the best accommodations are designed to enhance every aspect of a guest's travels, which is why we transform beautiful homes into incredible experiences and unforgettable memories."

AvantStay has launched in seven new markets this year to date, including Cabo San Lucas, its first international market, Hilton Head, Joshua Tree, Vail, Smoky Mountains, Emerald Coast and Hawaii. The company's portfolio has grown to over 600 homes in the U.S across more than 20 destinations.

"Short-term rentals continue to be popular options for both leisure and business travelers, and we are excited to add AvantStay's homes and villas to our already vast network of offerings," said Faisal Sublaban, president and CEO of Bonotel. "With their focus on the customer experience, the founders of AvantStay were able to remove the inconsistencies that exists throughout most of the short-term rental market, which gives their portfolio of properties a consumer friendly, long-term appeal."

With this agreement, Bonotel has secured preferential rates and offers for its clients, which include Virgin Holidays, TUI, and Bonotel.com. Internova Travel Group, which represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 locations worldwide, will have access to exclusive inventory and higher commissions on AvantStay bookings through its travel agent portal pinSIGHT.

AvantStay recently achieved its highest revenue in company history earlier this year and added over 250 homes in the first half of 2021. The brand has also launched new booking incentives including a partnership with Affirm, an improved customer needs in partnering with customer service platform, Kustomer.

Bonotel Exclusive Travel, a division of Internova Travel Group, is a leading inbound marketing and distribution partner of both branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms to a longstanding base of international B2B clients. The Company works with a network of more than 10,000 hotel partners and provides seamless electronic distribution to more than 1,500 international tour operators through the Company's IT platform. Bonotel was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

AvantStay is the premier next generation hospitality platform that is redefining the way in which people travel, transact and invest. AvantStay delivers a highly-curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay currently operates in over 60 cities, with a drive-to market approach, including 550+ premier properties across their diversified portfolio, and an AUM of more than $1B. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, and currently offers direct bookings on more than 50 OTAs.

