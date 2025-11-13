Bonside Furthers Brick-and-Mortar Growth with $100M i80 Group Capital Partnership

i80 Group, the global credit platform and private investment firm, will partner with Bonside to provide growth capital to the brick-and-mortar industry, leveraging Bonside's financial technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonside , a brick-and-mortar credit platform, announces a $100M strategic partnership with i80 Group , a private investment firm. This partnership will accelerate funding to growing service-based physical businesses via Bonside's Repeatable Revenue Agreement (RRA).

Dylan Mark, SVP at i80 Group, said "high quality brick-and-mortar businesses lack access to efficient financing for new location growth. Bonside has developed an innovative capital and technology product to underwrite the nuances of the sector. We are excited to be supporting Bonside's expansion."

The RRA is enabled by AI-powered technology that analyzes brick-and-mortar data to build credit views for businesses. Through accounting system connectivity, historical data is standardized into the Bonside Scorecard — a dashboard featuring a quadrant assessment populated from 20+ weighted, industry-tailored metrics, alongside an operational and financial overview.

Bonside can create a Scorecard for any retail tenant, from single-unit operators to national chains, establishing a universal credit language for non-public brands. To date, all of Bonside's 50 investments have been driven by Scorecards, with portfolio performance delivering zero defaults and exceeding multi-year return targets. This strategic partnership with i80 Group brings Bonside's total available capital to over $130 million and will further enable funding reach and frequency.

The Bonside Scorecard delivers much-needed transparency that benefits the broader brick-and-mortar ecosystem, in addition to unlocking capital for new location growth. Through platform-embedded functionality brands can share credit outputs with property managers and landlords for prospective retail spaces - further reducing transaction costs and barriers to growth for the industry

Neha Govindraj, Founder of Bonside, said "In building an industry-specific credit platform, we are elevating a meaningful part of the economy: the physical world. This capital partnership with i80 Group is in service to that mission. Through innovative applications, we are creating foundational infrastructure for brick-and-mortar, bringing together businesses, providers, and capital markets."

About Bonside

Bonside is a brick-and-mortar credit platform based in NYC. It publicly launched in June of 2023, to provide intelligence and capital to concepts, at scale. In May of 2025 Bonside also announced strategic equity partnerships with real estate investment trust Kimco Realty and global investment manager Nuveen Real Estate .

About i80 Group

i80 Group is an SEC-registered, global investment firm that was founded in 2016. The Firm provides asset-based solutions that help companies scale through critical growth milestones. i80 Group manages approximately $2B, with headquarters in New York and an office in London.

Press Contact

Rachel Pietrangelo

[email protected]

Bonside

SOURCE Bonside