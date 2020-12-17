Bonterra Organic Vineyards Advertising Campaign Named 2020's Best Organic Initiative by the Drinks Business

The annual Green Awards celebrate businesses that are going above and beyond to reduce their impact on the environment, making a difference in combating the climate crisis, and promoting news of their efforts to a wide audience. Acknowledging that organic wines, beers and spirits have entered the mainstream as a popular consumer choice, the judges this year sought to recognize a company or brand for its work in bringing a fresh approach to organics in the production, retail or on-trade arena, with an emphasis on efforts launched in the last 12 months.

"We are honored that our campaign was recognized by the drinks business among global organic initiatives as one that stands out, and makes an impact," noted Rodrigo Maturana, VP of Marketing & International Business at Fetzer Vineyards, parent company for Bonterra. "We had a lot of fun with this campaign, which pokes fun at wine clichés while highlighting the important fact that regenerative organic farming can help save the planet," he added.

Bonterra's innovative Tastes Like Saving the Planet campaign ran from August through November 2020 predominantly on popular streaming platforms and targeted digital media networks. Garnering some nine million completed video views, the campaign was an on-brand complement to Bonterra's regenerative organic advocacy efforts and comprehensive sustainability initiatives, ultimately elevating awareness for the transformational power of organics while building brand loyalty. Crucially, it also helped grow consumer awareness for how their purchases can help the planet—with a sip of good humor on the side.

In addition to the drinks business commendation, Bonterra is also the recipient of the 2020 California Green Medal in the Environment category, awarded earlier this year. Part of the Sixth Annual Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards, the California Green Medal recognizes the leadership of wineries and vineyards committed to sustainability, and is presented by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute, Lodi Winegrape Commission, Napa Valley Vintners, Sonoma County Winegrowers and Vineyard Team. Bonterra was among four awarded wineries and was singled out as the Environment winner, formally recognized as the California winery that "best demonstrates Environmental Stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices."

Up 21% this year,1 Bonterra has long been devoted to regenerative agriculture, farming exclusively organically since 1987. The winery's mindful approach to farming includes beneficial practices like cover cropping, reduced tillage, compost application, animal grazing, integrated pest management, wildlife integration, and conservation of nearly 50% of its land as preserved wildland. These practices increase soil fertility and enhance the resilience of vineyards, with research indicating that regenerative agriculture leads to measurable climate benefits like increased organic carbon storage. Beyond the vineyard, Bonterra is certified Zero Waste and CarbonNeutral®, its energy is 100% green, and its team raises awareness for climate- and soil-beneficial legislation with legislators in California and Washington, D.C.

About Bonterra

Organically farmed and masterfully made, the Bonterra Organic Vineyards collection epitomizes wines that are perfectly in tune with nature. A celebration of the vitality derived from organic cultivation, the portfolio features wines coaxed from the earth by careful farming practices carried out on a dynamic network of estate and partner farms throughout California. In addition to a widely available selection of organically farmed wines that includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Equinox Red, Young Red and Rosé, Bonterra crafts a trio of sought-after single-vineyard offerings from estate Biodynamic® vineyards in Mendocino County, and Elysian Collection Merlot, an elevated offering from organic grapes.

Long before organic produce filled the shelves of neighborhood groceries, the dedicated team at Bonterra was committed to organic and Biodynamic farming because they passionately believe that farms teeming with biodiversity— encompassing vines, insects and wildlife, and healthy soils—yield organic grapes leading to better wines. www.Bonterra.com

©2020 Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Mendocino County, California USA.

1 Source: IRI: TTL US MULO + CONV, VOL Sales, BONTERRA, CY 2020 ENDING DEC 6, 2020

SOURCE Bonterra Organic Vineyards

Related Links

http://www.bonterra.com

