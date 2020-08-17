Bonterra Organic Vineyards Brings Climate-Friendly Practices to Life with "Tastes Like Saving the Planet" Advertising Campaign

"Research indicates that consumers are more receptive when branded communications about sustainability- and climate-focused topics incorporate humor, and this inspired us to develop something unique," said Rodrigo Maturana, vice president of marketing for Bonterra, of the campaign spots that gently poke fun at clichés associated with tasting wine. "The new campaign allows us to make meaningful connections with the many wine fans who care about the environment and also appreciate a lighthearted approach."

Inviting audiences to "experience the delicious, totally tasteful taste of saving the planet," Bonterra's tongue-in-cheek video ads appear predominantly on popular streaming platforms Hulu and YouTube along with a targeted mix of culinary-, entertainment- and wellness-tailored digital media networks. Against a backdrop of ever-greater online video viewership, Hulu recently clocked 48% growth in usage over the same period last year,1 while YouTube now accounts for 40% of all advertising-based video-on-demand watch time.2

The 2020 California Green Medal winner in the Environment category, Bonterra has long been devoted to regenerative agriculture, farming exclusively organically since 1987. The winery's mindful approach to farming includes beneficial practices like cover cropping, reduced tillage, compost application, animal grazing, integrated pest management, wildlife integration, and conservation of nearly 50% of its land as preserved wildland. These practices increase soil fertility and enhance the resilience of vineyards, with research indicating that regenerative agriculture leads to measurable climate benefits like increased organic carbon storage. Beyond the vineyard, Bonterra is certified Zero Waste and CarbonNeutral®, and its energy is 100% green.

"At Bonterra, we know that good wine and climate-smart practices aren't mutually exclusive," noted Maturana. "We are excited to share our values in a fun way, and are confident this campaign will introduce Bonterra to environmentally conscious consumers who enjoy great wine and a bit of humor. With the brand up +18% this year3 and a fresh new approach to storytelling tailored to the digital age, we see a bright future for America's favorite organic winery."

Find Bonterra wines at retailers nationwide and online, and view and learn more about the Tastes Like Saving the Planet campaign at Bonterra's website.

About Bonterra

Organically farmed and masterfully made, the Bonterra Organic Vineyards collection epitomizes wines that are perfectly in tune with nature. A celebration of the vitality derived from organic cultivation, the portfolio features wines coaxed from the earth by careful farming practices carried out on a dynamic network of estate and partner farms throughout California. In addition to a widely available selection of organically farmed wines that includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Equinox Red, Young Red and Rosé, Bonterra crafts a trio of sought-after single-vineyard offerings from estate Biodynamic® vineyards in Mendocino County, and Elysian Collection Merlot, an elevated offering from organic grapes.

Long before organic produce filled the shelves of neighborhood groceries, the dedicated team at Bonterra was committed to organic and Biodynamic farming because they passionately believe that farms teeming with biodiversity— encompassing vines, insects and wildlife, and healthy soils—yield organic grapes leading to better wines. www.Bonterra.com

1 Source: Kantar, COVID-19 Barometer: Consumer attitudes, media habits and expectations, March 25, 2020

2 Source: Comscore, OTT Intelligence, March 2020, US

3 Source: IRI TTL US + MULO, DOLLAR SALES, LATEST 52 WKS ENDING 7-26-2020

©2020 Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Mendocino County, California USA.

SOURCE Bonterra Organic Vineyards

