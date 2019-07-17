Bonterra Organic Vineyards Launches New Brand: The Elysian Collection

The Elysian Collection offers elevated wines from certified organic grapes, and Bonterra's legacy of conscientious farming practices ensures that consumers discover articulated flavors and a consistently high level of quality in the bottle. The collection's inaugural wine is the 2016 Elysian Collection Merlot, a blend of organic grapes from hand-selected lots, including estate-grown fruit. With a suggested retail price is $25, Elysian Merlot is available online and will soon be available in select markets across the country.

"Consumers today are becoming more selective about the wine they consume, and that means better understanding farming practices and knowing the purveyors are good stewards of the land," said Stephanie Peachey, vice president, luxury portfolio at Fetzer Vineyards, which crafts Bonterra. "Bonterra has been farming organically for 30 years, and the time felt right to launch a new wine label that highlights this heritage of thoughtful farming while also showcasing the outstanding quality of organically farmed wines."

Elysian: The Name and Label Design

Elysian refers to pastoral locations such as Bonterra's organically farmed vineyards, in which animals, including sheep and other life forms, create a vital network of biodiversity that enhances soil and grape quality. The Elysian Collection Merlot's striking label is deep black in color, free of copy, and focused on a dramatically illustrated sheep framed by organic imagery. The label, coupled with a non-traditional bottle shape for Merlot, offers a design-forward, modern and disruptive take on the traditional varietal.

"We chose to launch with a Merlot as this varietal is among our most dynamic expressions, thanks to our incredible organic vineyards and the talent of our winemaker, Jeff Cichocki," Peachey explained. "Additionally, Merlot remains one of the most food-friendly, delicious and crowd-pleasing wines."

"We'll be adding new varietals before long to enhance the collection," Peachey added.

Elysian Fast Facts

A classic Bordelais varietal enjoying a resurgence, Merlot appears in the #1 spot of a recent Wine Spectator Top 100 Wines list and is capturing "comeback" headlines in the press.

Bonterra is recognized for excellence in Merlot; its classic, core collection Merlot regularly achieves scores of 90 points and above from scoring publications.

For The Elysian Collection Merlot, Bonterra winemaker Jeff Cichocki hand-selects the best barrels, a significant portion of which come from Bonterra's esteemed estate vineyards.

Consumers are increasingly interested in products whose methods of cultivation and craftsmanship echo their green values. The Elysian Collection speaks to this audience.

The Elysian Collection 2016 Merlot Tasting Note

Elysian Merlot opens with a harmonious chorus of black plum, carob, raspberries and soulful minerality, elements that also interplay on the palate before a memorable finish. CCOF certified grapes. SRP $25.

Winemaker: Jeff Cichocki

Appellation: California

Alcohol: 13.5%

PH: 3.63

RS: .01

TA: .56

Fire It Up! July 20, Grand Wailea Maui

Fire It Up!, one of Maui's signature culinary events, brings together culinary stars from around the country for a weekend of oceanfront indulgence. The event showcases Hawaii's bountiful meats, seafood and produce cooked exclusively with fire. As attendees bask in the stunning setting alongside Wailea Beach, they'll be able to sip The Elysian Collection Merlot as they savor dishes such as whole hog sliders, porchetta and house-made charcuterie.

"Fire it Up! is an ideal venue to launch The Elysian Collection as it is a premier culinary destination event with a focus on utilizing Hawaii's local, abundant bounty," said Peachey. "Our Merlot, crafted from our local bounty of organic grapes, is supple, bright, and balanced and will be an ideal accompaniment to the chefs' uniquely crafted dishes."

For more information about Fire It Up!, visit the Fire it Up! website.

For more information about The Elysian Collection, please visit http://www.elysianwines.com.

About Bonterra Organic Vineyards

Organically farmed and masterfully made, the Bonterra Organic Vineyards collection epitomizes wines that are perfectly in tune with nature. A celebration of farm-fresh flavors, the portfolio features wines coaxed from the earth by careful farming practices carried out on a dynamic network of estate and partner farms throughout California. In addition to a widely available selection of organically farmed wines that includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Equinox Red, Young Red and Rosé, Bonterra crafts a trio of sought-after single-vineyard offerings from estate Biodynamic® vineyards in Mendocino County, and The Elysian Collection Merlot, an elevated new wine crafted from organic grapes. Long before organic produce filled the shelves of neighborhood groceries, the dedicated team at Bonterra was committed to organic and Biodynamic farming because they passionately believe that farms teeming with biodiversity—encompassing vines, insects and wildlife, and healthy soils—yield organic grapes leading to better wines. https://www.bonterra.com/

