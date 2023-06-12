BONTERRA WELCOMES SCOTT BRIGHTON AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Strategic executive hire seeks to reshape how social good is accomplished by creating the industry's first end-to-end SAAS solution focused on impact

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonterra™, a social good software company focused on powering those who power social impact, today announced the appointment of Scott Brighton as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead Bonterra through its next phase of growth and transformation. Brighton most recently served as CEO of Aurea Software, where he delivered a decade of profitable growth, providing solutions that power the future of work, commerce, and IT.

After bringing together several market-leading social good businesses under one roof, Bonterra is now focused on bringing to life its vision of transforming the work of social good – creating an end-to-end platform that helps our customers amplify the outcome from every dollar invested in impact, and by doing, so attract additional investments.   

"Bonterra is in a unique position. Within the social good space, no other company combines the market-leading products, great customers, and passionate team that Bonterra does. Our opportunity, and my focus, is to harmonize our technology and create an integrated solution that will make driving impact both easier and more measurable," said newly appointed Bonterra CEO Scott Brighton.

"Throughout my career, I've sought ways to put customers and users at the center.  Software shouldn't be about technology; it should be about solving problems. Today, the social good and 'nonprofit' space lags behind the 'for profit' space. By putting our customers at the center of everything we do, we're going to change that," added Brighton.

"Scott is a proven CEO with a track record of growing cloud-based software companies at scale.  His appointment signals Bonterra's transition to an integrated market leader in the nonprofit space.  We are excited about Scott's vision to deliver an increasingly broad suite of compelling products to customers," said Jason Wright, Partner at Apax. We are thankful to Mark Layden for his service as interim CEO. Mark has been an important leader from the beginning of the Bonterra journey and will continue as a board member of the company," added Wright.

Brighton is joining Bonterra with more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, of which he spent over 15 years as a software CEO delivering innovation for hundreds of Global 2000 companies. A tech industry veteran, Brighton also previously served as the CEO of Artemis International and was President of Trilogy Software.

He will be taking over the CEO role from Mark Layden, who served as interim CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, and before that, held the position of CyberGrants' CEO for seven years. Brighton and Layden have partnered on a transition plan focused on employee and customer engagement through June when Layden will continue in his role as board member.

About Bonterra
Bonterra is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, WeSpire, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for "good" (bon) and the Latin word for "land" (terra) represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company's purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra's differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 20,000 customers, including over 16,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com.

