Bonusly Enhances Employee Rewards and Recognition Platform, Enabling Companies to Boost Productivity and Increase Retention

News provided by

Bonusly

12 Jun, 2023, 09:03 ET

No. 1 Employee Recognition Platform Unveils New Capabilities to Help Companies Build Winning Cultures of Appreciation

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonusly, an engaging recognition and rewards platform that connects teams and enriches company culture announced critical product enhancements that enable increased productivity and retention. These include an improved user experience, updated manager analytics, custom feeds, and new reward catalog features.

Retaining high-performing, productive employees is more challenging than ever. Over 4 million Americans quit their jobs monthly between July and November of 2022. According to Gartner, that figure is expected to grow, with turnover rates up to 24%. Additionally, data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics found that labor productivity decreased 2.7% in Q1 of 2023—the biggest decline in 75 years—leading companies to lose up to millions of dollars annually.

The Bonusly platform, recognized by G2 as the number one employee recognition provider, improves productivity and retention by way of meaningful recognition, enabling public recognition of both major and minor accomplishments. When strong recognition practices are in place, employees are four times more engaged. And engaged employees are critical to business outcomes, including higher productivity and lower attrition.

With Bonusly, employees receive an average of two meaningful, timely, and detailed recognitions from colleagues and managers every week. After deploying Bonusly, more than nine in ten (93%) customers see improved employee engagement. Bonusly customers include Chobani, ZipRecruiter, Pender Veterinary, and SDMI. 

"Everyone has felt unappreciated at work at some point in their career, and many people have left a job because of it," said Raphael Crawford-Marks, founder and CEO of Bonusly. "Our mission is to make sure that everyone sees how much their managers and colleagues value their work. Our platform encourages specific and frequent recognition, increasing retention and productivity. With the release of these new capabilities employees and managers across organizations of all sizes can deliver and receive the recognition needed to foster a high performing culture of appreciation."

With these latest additions to the Bonusly platform, employees and HR teams gain the ability to:

  • Boost employee engagement with an intuitive, and accessible interface. Developed from feedback and analytics from over 3,200 companies and 400,000 daily users, the new interface is functional and fun, with key platform data easy to find and act on and a WCAG AA accessibility supported interface.
  • Increase productivity and retention with new manager analytics. Managers are responsible for 70% of the employee engagement gap. A new Manager Giving Tracker enables managers to identify direct reports who need additional, meaningful appreciation. The new Compare Rates feature allows leaders to compare recognition rates across different organization segments, enabling them to focus on teams and employees that need extra support.
  • Maximize the impact of recognition with Custom Feeds that bring your unique company culture front and center to the digital workspace. The new feed enables users and administrators to create and follow personalized recognition feeds based on team, department, or location.
  • Highlight a company's culture with a smarter, effortless Rewards experience. The Bonusly platform now offers a diverse catalog of 1,200+ rewards in over 200 countries, custom rewards unique to every company, and seamless integration with AXOMO for high-quality, hassle-free swag. Updates also include a new reward, Points Boost, that allows users to get more points before they run out — increasing recognition participation.

"Research shows that employees who are appreciated are more loyal to their employers," said Luis Jiminez, People Experience Associate, Headspace. "And one of the many ways we appreciate employees for their wins, hard work, and success is through Bonusly! Bonusly's employee recognition platform has made an impact on retention and has helped ensure our employees feel seen and recognized by not only their team but the entire company."

To hear more about the Bonusly platform, visit booth #4519 at SHRM23 in Las Vegas, June 12-14.

About Bonusly
Thousands of companies worldwide rely on Bonusly to build a winning culture of appreciation, and cultivate high-performing teams regardless of their location, work setting, or industry. Bonusly serves as a crucial tool for investing in, and driving positive business outcomes from a company's most critical asset — their people.

Bonusly's engagement software is easy to use and enables companies to build stronger connections among and between teams, leading to increased collaboration and innovation among your workforce. Additionally, Bonusly provides exclusive insights at the individual, team, and company levels, empowering managers to make informed decisions regarding culture, professional growth, performance management, and employee retention. To learn more, please visit http://bonus.ly.

Media contact
Jeff Miller
Nonfiction Agency for Bonusly
[email protected]

SOURCE Bonusly

Also from this source

Bonusly Users Have Now Sent 40 Million Recognitions to Peers via its Platform

Bonusly Names Judith Bartels VP of Product and Design

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.