BOO!, the Haunted Hotel Immersive Experience, Returns to Dallas with a Holiday Twist

The 13-Room Inn is Ringing in the Season Spooky-Style at Galleria Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Ho Haunted! It's no secret that the holiday season is the most magical time of the year… but in Dallas, it's also the spookiest one too. Baymo, the creative masterminds behind the long-running SNOWDAY! and Santaland holiday traditions, are bringing their haunted hotel experience, BOO! Holiday Haunt , to Galleria Dallas, just in time for the holidays. Set inside the fictitious BooMont Hotel, it promises to be an eerie good time that's full of mystery, photo-worthy moments and seasonal surprises.

Making its debut during this past Halloween, BOO! is the reimagination of a hotel that closed down a century ago, following unusual disappearances and brushes with the paranormal. Now the space is back and fully decorated for Christmas, Jack Skellington-style. Amongst the lingering spirits, attendees won't want to miss a special themed scavenger hunt that adds a whole new layer of mystery to solve. And like all Baymo-branded adventures, candid photos and selfies alike are highly encouraged throughout the hour-long walkthrough with an option to download them instantly or take home a printed keepsake.

"When we debuted BOO! for this year's Halloween season, we received an overwhelming response which is why it only made sense to continue it throughout the holidays, with a whole new layout and even more mystery around every corner," said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY team member. "Guests should prepare to expect the unexpected and embrace the unusual as they explore our haunted hotel."

Tickets for BOO! are now available for purchase. The experience will run through Sunday, Jan. 4 with the same hours as Galleria Dallas. Each Thursday will feature a special adults-only Champagne night. Tickets begin at $15 for children ages 12 and younger and $25 for adults and kids 13 and up. Special combination pricing for BOO!, SNOWDAY and Santaland can also be purchased.

BOO! is housed on the third floor of the shopping center near the Play Place. Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.theboomont.com .

About BAYMO

BAYMO is the visionary creative partnership of Bayer Brothers Sets and Motus, specializing in curating unforgettable interactive and visual experiences. Bayer Brothers Sets has more than 50 years of combined experience building sets for commercial still and video photography and creating unique guest experiences. Motus has worked with editorial, commercial, portrait and backstage photography across all media, from directing national commercials to producing award-winning short films that have screened at Cannes. Together, BAYMO is the creative team behind Santaland and SNOWDAY! at Galleria Dallas.

About Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy's, the world's only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, The Westin Galleria Dallas and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 12 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is managed by Trademark Property Group, Inc. Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240. For Social Media: @GalleriaDallas #GalleriaDallas

