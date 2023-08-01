BoobieJuice supports Breast Feeding Awareness Month in August

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August is "National Breastfeeding Awareness Month." The theme set by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) for this year is "Enabling breastfeeding: making a difference for working parents."

BoobieJuice turns frozen breast milk into a freeze dried breast milk powder, making the ease and use of a formula with Mom's very own breast milk. The shelf stable pouches are small, convenient, and can last for up to 3 years. BoobieJuice pouches make breast milk much easier for child care, travel and final night bottle feeds. Families also get the added bonus of fortifying toddlers foods.

BoobieJuice also gives families the freedom to travel with ease. TSA is a breeze to get through because you do not need ice, and there is no worries of your breast milk thawing. BoobieJuice is easy to rehydrate, all you need is your BoobieJuice pouch, a clean bottle, and warm water. Simply instructions and the water mixing ratio is clearly labeled on the back of each pouch.

With the excitement of Breast Feeding Awareness Month, BoobieJuice has partnered with two events in August. gASP Breastfeeding is an event held by Alicia Samone a Glendale based photographer. This event is held to support breast feeding Moms and includes a beautiful group photo of local women breast feeding their children with the background of the Arizona scenery.

BoobieJuice is also excited to partner and support The Mom Walk Collective. Twice a month, local Moms gather in their town to walk, support, and share stories with other Moms. With three local chapters including Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Gilbert and hundreds all over the US. BoobieJuice is proud to support and share the power of freeze dried breast milk with these wonderful Moms for their first walk of the month.

BoobieJuice knows and understands the incredible powder that breast milk has, and also understands the time, patience, and effort that goes into it as well. Owner Lisa Bartlett, has a four year old son who she breast feed for over 3 years and pumped during the first year and a half. Breast milk is so incredibly powerful and by helping families extend the life of their breast milk for their babies is nothing short of magical.

BoobieJuice knows how to freeze dry breast milk, let them freeze dry yours today at BoobieJuice.com

