BoodleBox Secures $5 Million in Funding to Accelerate AI Collaboration in Higher Education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BoodleBox, the leading platform for collaborative AI in higher education, today announced the completion of its $5 million seed round co-led by Dogwood Ventures and Osage Venture Partners. Additional investors include JFFVentures, ECMC Group, Hivers and Strivers, Service Provider Capital, the UVU Wolverine Fund, and City Light Capital.

BoodleBox provides students, faculty, and institutions with unified access to multiple premium AI models, such as GPT-5.1, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, LLAMA, and more, through a single, secure interface designed for responsible collaboration between multiple users. The platform's proprietary token-reduction technology cuts AI operating costs and environmental impact by up to 96% while maintaining enterprise-grade security and FERPA compliance. Since launching in Q4 2024, BoodleBox has been adopted by educators, students, and professionals at over 1,200 higher education institutions and more than 100 workforce teams. More than 80 institutions have selected BoodleBox's AI infrastructure, enabling equitable access to AI for over 70,000 faculty, staff, and students.

"This investment marks an important milestone in our mission to make responsible AI accessible, affordable, and impactful for all learners," said France Hoang, CEO and Founder of BoodleBox. "By enabling seamless collaboration between students, faculty, and multiple AI models, we're helping institutions not only prepare learners for the AI-driven workforce, but also ensure they carry these skills and assets with them well beyond graduation."

The company's approach addresses a critical skills gap. While 66 percent of employers now require AI capabilities, only 24 percent of low-income students have access to AI tools. By offering affordable, secure, and equitable AI access, BoodleBox ensures that every student, regardless of background, has the opportunity to gain fluency in technologies that will define the future of work.

"BoodleBox is uniquely positioned to bridge the AI skills gap in higher education," said Aaron Hurst, Founding Managing Partner, Dogwood Ventures. "With its focus on affordability, security, and educational impact, the company is creating the infrastructure that colleges and universities need to teach responsible AI at scale."

Investor confidence reflects BoodleBox's rapid traction and distinctive product advantages. The platform not only aggregates leading AI models in one place but also offers custom bot-building, AI collaboration across teams, AI coaching, and unique data portability, allowing graduates to take their AI-assisted work into their careers.

"As investors focused on advancing equitable workforce solutions, we see BoodleBox as a vital tool for ensuring that all students—not just the most privileged—can build AI fluency," said Sabari Raja, Managing Partner at JFFVentures. "By lowering cost barriers, expanding access, and enabling data portability, BoodleBox aligns with our mission to equip underserved learners with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in an AI-transformed economy."

"We are excited to partner with BoodleBox! As students, we know firsthand that Generative AI is the technology that will define our generation. We've been looking for a solution that's not just a tool, but a safe, secure, collaborative, and educational platform helping students get the AI skills they need, with pricing tailored to schools' budgets," said Matt Biggins, Student Managing Director on behalf of the Wolverine Fund. "That's exactly what BoodleBox is. This partnership is personal because we're investing in a product that we, as students, need and want. We're proud to support their mission to make higher education and AI skills more accessible to the future engineers, doctors, politicians, and professionals of all kinds."

With the additional funding, BoodleBox plans to expand its higher education footprint, enhance platform capabilities, and support adoption in new sectors where AI collaboration can drive value, such as corporate training, public sector organizations, and specialized industries.

BoodleBox will also relocate its principal headquarters to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the company can benefit from the state's business-friendly environment, access to emerging tech talent, and lower operational costs while maintaining its ability to serve educational institutions and workforce organizations nationwide.

BoodleBox is the leading collaborative platform for higher education, enabling lifelong learning and work with AI. Through BoodleBox, students and faculty can prepare for class, teach and learn responsible AI, and assess assignments effectively. With a secure, FERPA-compliant interface, BoodleBox provides affordable access to multiple top AI models, custom bot-building and assignment tools, AI coaching, and unique data portability features that allow learners to retain their work beyond graduation. For more information, visit https://boodlebox.ai.

