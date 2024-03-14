Boogie Board® Helps Families Prep for Solar Eclipse Travel with Screen-Free Creativity Toys

A Limited-Time Promo will Offer Families One Free Product (+ Shipping) to Help Reduce Screen Time

KENT, Ohio, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of people hitting the roads and taking to the skies ahead of the solar eclipse, it's safe to assume that kid travelers will spend some of that time on screens. Luckily, Boogie Board® – the category creator of reusable LCD writing and drawing tablets – will make it simple for families to secure an authentic screen-free creativity toy that's built to last.

Boogie Board® is frequently recognized as a leader in screen-free play solutions. Post this Boogie Board® is helping families prepare for solar eclipse travel by offering one screen-free product (+shipping) to those hitting the roads and taking to the skies with a limited-time promotion. Families gearing up for eclipse travel will have the chance to snag either one free Sketch Pals™ Doodle Board (Juno the Beetle) or one limited-edition Jot™ Pocket Writing Tablet on myboogieboard.com (+shipping).

Families gearing up for eclipse travel will have the chance to snag either one (1) free Sketch Pals™ Doodle Board (Juno the Beetle character) or one (1) limited-edition Jot™ Pocket Writing Tablet on myboogieboard.com. Using the promo code ECLIPSE24 at checkout will discount the cost of either product to $0.00 (charging only for shipping and any eligible taxes*).

Boogie Board's® paperless reusable writing and drawing products – including its toy collection – are designed to provide a creative, focused, and imaginative play experience during travel and at home. Boogie Board® is frequently recognized as a leader in screen-free play solutions, even earning a spot on Screen Sanity's 2023 gift guide, which recognized toys that support children's digital health.

"Millions of families will be traveling for the solar eclipse, and we recognize that many of them are already making a gameplan on ways to keep kids entertained without excessive screen time," said Hunter Morris, VP of Product Strategy and Marketing at Boogie Board®. "As a company headquartered in the path of totality, we're excited to extend such steep savings to families who might be traveling to Ohio or other locations for this historic event."

Families will be able to choose one (1) of the following products:

A Doodle Board that Clips: Sketch Pals™ (Juno the Beetle)

These best-selling clippable, collectible doodle buddies are the perfect travel companion since they easily clip to backpacks, suitcases, or car seats. Simply press Juno's nose to clear the screen. Made with soft and squishy silicone, Sketch Pals™ feature a tethered stylus to avoid missing pieces.

A Mini Boogie Board® Perfect for Carry-Ons: Jot™ Pocket

This best-selling reusable writing tablet with a 4.5" writing surface is perfect for screen-free doodles and games on the go given its slim design and attached stylus. Kids just push the button at the top of the board to erase. Families can pick one of three fun designs: Unicorn, Bones, or Zigzag.

Connect with Boogie Board® on Instagram and Facebook. Plus, share drawings, doodles, and screen-free play moments on social using #myboogieboard.

*One promo code redemption per household. Shipping and eligible taxes to be applied. Offer only valid on myboogieboard.com. Promo code will be turned off after 2,000 orders are fulfilled or after 48 hours, whichever comes first.

About Boogie Board®

In 2009, Boogie Board® – part of Kent Displays, Inc. – launched the world's first reusable writing and drawing tablet using liquid crystal technology. Since its launch, Boogie Board® has continued to redefine how people write. The brand's portfolio of award-winning paperless writing and creativity products for work, home and play promote sustainability and reduce clutter. Boogie Board® product solutions encourage everything from organization and productivity to inspiration and imagination. Using the power of LCD technology, Boogie Board® products deliver smart tech in a screen-free format – providing an unplugged, enjoyable experience for kids and adults alike. Key product collections include Versa™, Blackboard™, Jot™, Sketch Pals™, Magic Sketch™, Scribble n' Play™ and more. Discover more at myboogieboard.com.

About Kent Displays, Inc.

Kent Displays, Inc. (KDI) was founded in 1993 with the goal of developing cholesteric display technology into commercial applications. Born out of research and development from the Liquid Crystal Institute of Kent State University (located in Kent, OH), KDI's technology developed over the years into two divisions: a consumer products brand – Boogie Board® – and a Technical Services Team that develops and scales the production of components using flexible, functional materials to commercial volumes for client partners. Today, KDI's products and technologies can be found in homes and businesses around the world. Learn more at kentdisplays.com.

SOURCE Kent Displays, Inc.