Boohoo Doubles Down on Social Commerce with Thousands of Creator Storefronts

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After rocketing to success across social media, boohoo announced The boohoo Collective; an initiative redefining social commerce by integrating 1000s of creators into the shopping experience on boohoo.com. The initiative gives any creator a personal page on boohoo.com where they curate their favorite product and feature their shoppable TikTok & Instagram content to showcase to their followers.

boohoo Senior Influencer & PR Manager, Stephanie Riddell said "We're excited to partner with LoudCrowd to bring an exciting new shopping experience to our customers, as well as elevating our influencer strategy across our key markets. We truly believe in the opportunity of this model, and believe that this social-led, personalized approach is the future of fashion eCommerce."

Creators joining The boohoo Collective unlock instant access to a storefront on boohoo.com; they can curate their favorite boohoo looks to feature alongside their UGC. Creators then share their page and discount code to earn commissions. Creators will also be able to earn rewards, access campaign launches before anyone else, and be in with a chance to attend exclusive influencer trips and events.

The program will elevate members into best-in-class creators through education, events, and analytics. Each creator will have a dashboard that visualizes performance like commissions, traffic, conversion rate and more.

boohoo says the program will accelerate the value of social traffic to boohoo.com by connecting content from social with boohoo products and creating a personalized customer journey. On top of that, creators are excited to curate their own personal page on boohoo.com, to showcase their passion for boohoo's trend-led product.

LoudCrowd, the first platform enabling creators to sell natively on a brand's eCommerce website, believes the initiative will surpass all leading influencer programs at competing brands.

CEO of LoudCrowd Gary Garofalo said "boohoo represents the standard in creator marketing, and this elevates their creators in a way that you would expect from the brand. We anticipate the initiative will define the playbook in social commerce for fashion brands".

About boohoo:

Leading the fashion e-commerce market and founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com, an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-oriented customers. For over 15 years, boohoo pushes boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into beauty, curve and menswear, through boohooMAN. The boohoo group is now a portfolio of 13 leading British fashion brands who provide great clothing for everyone, everywhere.

About LoudCrowd:

LoudCrowd is the first social commerce platform giving brands the ability to give all of their influencers a co-branded landing page directly on a company's eCommerce. LoudCrowd is pushing the boundaries of influencer innovation for enterprises like Wayfair, Sony, and Steve Madden. LoudCrowd's mission is to help brands build owned social commerce channels.

