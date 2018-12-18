Boojum Group Awarded Industrial Hemp Processor License From State of Utah

HEBER, Utah, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boojum Group is pleased to announce that they have received their industrial hemp processor license from the Utah Department of Agriculture.

Founded in 2018 by Dashiel Kulander and Britni King in beautiful Heber City, Utah, Boojum Group is a privately funded, locally owned and operated company that will function as a state-licensed B2B hemp-processing facility. Boojum Group plans to work with top cultivation companies and hemp farmers from within the state of Utah, processing locally grown biomaterial and refining it into highly purified CBD concentrates and distillates via its ethanol distillation process.

Their mission is to nurture the budding hemp industry in Utah by offering the necessary processing services to local cultivators, allowing them to deliver hemp-derived products of exceptional quality to product manufacturers and CBD businesses. They believe in the incredible healing potential of hemp and endeavor to increase the public's access to it as they build lasting relationships within the industry, the surrounding community and beyond.

