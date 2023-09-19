Book Alert: Social Justice Fallacies by Thomas Sowell

News provided by

Hoover Institution at Stanford University

19 Sep, 2023, 11:15 ET

STANFORD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Justice Fallacies is a book of documented facts that contradict most of the claims that are central to the social justice vision and agenda.  However desirable the goals being sought by social justice advocates, the actual consequences of their crusades have included many - if not most - of the major social disasters of the twentieth century.

As those disasters continue - and grow worse in the twenty-first century - the time is long overdue to examine the facts, instead of just continuing to repeat the rhetoric.

That is the whole point of Social Justice Fallacies.

The Author:

Thomas Sowell is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is an economist whose writings have ranged beyond economic issues to include many other issues.  These writings have appeared in both popular and scholarly publications, and his books have been translated into a dozen languages.

For More Information Contact:
Gloria J. Karlak
The Karlak Group
Cell Ph: 818-618-9479
[email protected]

