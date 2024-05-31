Book Aleutian Airways Flights on AlaskaAir.com and Earn Alaska Airlines Miles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is excited to announce a new way to purchase flights to Aleutian destinations, and earn Alaska Airlines miles in the process. The new partnership between Aleutian Airways and Alaska Airlines allows guests that are Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members to earn Alaska Airlines miles when traveling across the Aleutian Airways network, when they book their flights directly on AlaskaAir.com.

Aleutian Airways has expanded from its modest start of serving the Anchorage to Dutch Harbor route, adding service to Cold Bay, Sand Point, King Salmon, and Homer over the past year. Utilizing a fleet of Saab 2000 aircraft, the airline has built a reputation of providing safe, reliable, and efficient travel to the communities it serves. Voted Alaska's best new startup last summer by Alaska Business Magazine, Aleutian has quickly become known for its exemplary customer service.

"We are honored and thrilled to partner with Alaska Airlines," said Wayne Heller, President & CEO of Aleutian Airways. "This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and commitment to excellence by our outstanding team members who support our operation and serve our guests."

"Partnering with Aleutian Airways is a great way for Alaskans to have more options when flying, including connecting more of Alaska to our extensive out of state network," added Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President – Alaska. "The ability for Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members to now be able to book travel on Aleutian Airways through AlaskaAir.com and earn Alaska Airlines miles is an added benefit."

About Aleutian Airways

Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community's need for airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. Operating Saab 2000 aircraft Aleutian Airways is the Strongest Link in the Chain. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.

About Sterling Airways

Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling.com

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

Contact: Ashley Hammers, Director of Branding & Communication, 907-600-7071; [email protected]

SOURCE Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways