Book an Author Partners With Indie Authors To Fundraise For Local Schools and Nonprofits

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the challenges many educational institutions and nonprofits face in securing a budget for literary events, Book an Author offers a no-fee fundraising solution to assist its nonprofit users. Institutions can collect donations through the platform, enabling them to book author visits.

"Join the Movement to Champion Authentic Storytelling" is a national campaign consisting of 25 independent authors fundraising for local schools and nonprofits. Each author rallies their community to donate to the institution of their choice through the Book an Author Literary Fundraiser. "In addition to absorbing the credit card transaction fees, we also donate $250 worth of books to each organization that meets their fundraising goal," said Yobe Qiu, Co-founder and CEO of Book an Author.

"My passion is making children's books accessible," said Richard Rieman, who makes picture books available in audio, sign language, and Braille versions for children who are blind and deaf. He fundraised for the Anchor Center for Blind Children, and the Bal Swan Children's Center. "Book an Author gives me a wonderful opportunity to let the teachers know about my free audiobooks."

"As an indie author and Black woman, [Book an Author] helps me get my work in front of a vast audience that I may not be able to reach on my own," said Lora McClain-Muhammad, who writes positive affirmation books for children. She spearheaded the Book an Author Literary Fundraiser for her local William McKinley Elementary and King Baptist Child Development Center in East Chicago. She said, "I already got a virtual booking for Juneteenth from a school across the country!"

The campaign, which runs from May 1 - June 30, has already successfully funded 20 institutions, ranging from schools, libraries, and even churches. With 2 weeks left of the campaign, the authors have already raised more than $3,500.

As the demand for diverse literary content continues to rise, Book an Author remains committed to empowering authors and institutions to connect authentically and meaningfully. After a successful prototype launch, they plan to expand the platform to serve more institutions, including independent bookstores.

