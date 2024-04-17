Book an Author Unveils Groundbreaking Matchmaking Platform, Revolutionizing Literary Connections

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where schools and organizations seek speakers and authors for events, Book an Author emerges as the go-to destination for seamless author booking as it launches today. Recognizing the challenges of booking authors for literary events on a budget, Book an Author will introduce a revolutionary matchmaking platform that streamlines the entire process from discovery to payment.

"Our platform is a game-changer for authors, schools, and organizations alike," said Serena Y. Li, cofounder of Book an Author. "We provide a self-service, subscription-based platform that allows authors to respond directly to an institution's call for authors, empowering them to showcase their expertise in authentic storytelling."

Introducing Book an Author: Your Gateway to Literary Connections.

Book an Author's platform will offer user profiles for authors, publishers and agents; as well as schools, libraries, bookstores, and organizations. Championing diversity, inclusion, and belonging, the platform allows users to search and book authors based on location, genre, budget and diverse characteristics. From messaging and bidding to event booking directly on the site, Book an Author will facilitate efficient communication and collaboration between authors and institutions.

With a focus on making author booking easy, secure, and accessible, Book an Author offers profile verification, post-event feedback loops, public reviews, and private profile notations.

As the demand for diverse literary content and community-focused engagements continues to rise, Book an Author remains committed to empowering authors and institutions to connect authentically and meaningfully.

About Book an Author:

Book an Author is a nationwide matchmaking platform for authors and institutions, offering a seamless one-stop-shop for all literary needs. Book an Author aims to disrupt the publishing industry by making authentic storytelling accessible and increasing diversity in K-12 literary events. To learn more, please visit BookAnAuthor.com, or request more information via [email protected] .

SOURCE Book An Author