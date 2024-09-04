Book Ban Hotspots and Nearby Little Free Library Locations Shown on New Interactive Map

Take a banned book, share a banned book. Map encourages users to distribute banned books in Little Free Library boxes to increase access.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Free Library® (LFL) nonprofit organization is pleased to introduce an interactive map that highlights two key features: locations of book bans across the United States and locations of nearby Little Free Library book-sharing boxes. This dual-purpose tool not only reveals the widespread epidemic of book banning, but also positions Little Free Libraries as vital distribution points for these restricted books.

"Banned books are welcome in Little Free Library book-sharing boxes," said LFL Executive Director Greig Metzger. Post this LFL’s map shows U.S. book bans at both state and county levels, as well as locations of Little Free Library book-exchange boxes nationwide. The number of bans are visualized using a color scale—the darker the purple, the more bans in the area. Little Free Library book-sharing box charter number #172913, in Washington Terrace, Utah, is focused on providing access to banned and challenged books.

There are more than 180,000 Little Free Library boxes in urban, suburban, and rural areas worldwide. As book banning continues to accelerate—with a record 4,240 unique titles targeted for censorship in 2023, according to the American Library Association—this network of community book-sharing boxes gives advocates an opportunity to distribute banned books in a grassroots way.

Using the Book Ban Map

LFL's map shows U.S. book bans at both state and county levels, as well as locations of mapped Little Free Library book-exchange boxes nationwide. The number of bans per state or county are visualized using a color scale—the darker the purple, the more bans in the area.

How to use the map:

View the book ban map .

. Hover over any state to view the number of bans in that state. For example, when hovering over Florida , 2,647 attempted book bans are shown.

, 2,647 attempted book bans are shown. Use the toggle in the top-right corner to switch between viewing book bans by state or county.

Use the search bar in the top-left corner to search for book bans in a specific location.

As you zoom in, blue pins will show Little Free Library locations. Click on any blue pin to see the library's charter number. Want to learn more about that library's location? Open LFL's mobile app or web map and search for the library by charter number.

LFL developed the map in collaboration with the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom and PEN America, which each generously shared crucial data. ALA provided state-level data on books banned or challenged in school and public libraries, while PEN America provided county-level data on books banned or challenged in schools.

"PEN America is proud to have our school book ban data put to such good use," said Sabrina Baêta, PEN America Program Manager, Freedom to Read. "As we look to turn the page on book bans, it's important we find ways to keep books in the hands of our communities—in our schools, our libraries, and in this case, our sidewalks."

To use LFL's Book Ban Map, visit littlefreelibrary.org/book-ban-map

ABOUT LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

Little Free Library® (LFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds community, inspires readers and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-sharing boxes. There are more than 180,000 registered Little Free Libraries worldwide in all 50 states, in 121 countries and on all 7 continents. LFL received the 2020 World Literacy Award as well as honors from the Library of Congress, National Book Foundation and others. The organization grants Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved areas through its Impact Library and Indigenous Library programs and champions diverse books through its Read in Color initiative. LFL is a member of the Banned Books Week Coalition, Unite Against Book Bans, and the Diverse Books for All Coalition. Learn more at LittleFreeLibrary.org .

