Book Early And Save For The Best Summer Ever At Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Rates starting from $130 per night for a standard Fairmont room with an automatic upgrade to deluxe accommodations

per night for a standard Fairmont room with an automatic upgrade to deluxe accommodations Bookable now through April 30, 2018 for stay dates from May 28 - September 11, 2018

for stay dates from Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy and subject to availability/applicable taxes

Daily resort service charge of $30 per room, per night (plus taxes) applies. Resort service charge includes half-day access to Trailblazers Kids Club for up to three children ages 5-12, internet access and more

per room, per night (plus taxes) applies. Resort service charge includes half-day access to Trailblazers Kids Club for up to three children ages 5-12, internet access and more Regular summer room rates start from $179 per room, per night

per room, per night A deposit of one night room and tax is due at the time of booking and is non-refundable

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is a play-cation paradise and the perfect backdrop for families to make memories to last a lifetime. Sure to be the best summer ever, weekends include cool rides down waterslides, sugar white sand at Sunset Beach, Techno Glo pool parties, Dive In movies, virtual reality roller coasters in the Trailblazers Family Adventure Center, Mermaid University and fishing derbies at the lagoon with Ranger Rick, with most activities being complimentary for overnight guests.

For the grown-ups, Well & Being Spa is a luxurious 44,000 sq. ft. sanctuary offering pampering treatments, innovative exercise classes such as aerial yoga, float fit and wall yoga, and a scenic rooftop pool.

Dining is a "wow" for the entire family at the resort's top-rated restaurants: Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak, La Hacienda by Richard Sandoval, Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar and Ironwood American Kitchen.

Then, fireworks light up the sky every Saturday night. Holiday weekends (Memorial Day, 4th of July Freedom Fest and Labor Day Dreamcation) offer even more themed festivities.

For details, call (480) 585-4848, toll-free at (866) 540-4495 or visit scottsdaleprincess.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/book-early-and-save-for-the-best-summer-ever-at-fairmont-scottsdale-princess-300621428.html

SOURCE Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Related Links

https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com

