Book Early For Lower Airport Parking Rates

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays coming, a question our customers ask is this: How early should I book my airport parking?

The best time to book holiday flights is at least a few months in advance. What about holiday airport parking ? On average, our customers book parking two weeks in advance. During the holidays, they book 12 days in advance, showcasing the tendency to put off smaller details to the last minute. Unfortunately, this reduces availability to the lower-rated lots.

While we have a wide range of partners, top-rated and reviewed airport parking lots get booked out fastest. Travelers flying out of IAH, FLL, DFW, CLE, and SAN, in particular, should book early because historically, 40% of these lots reached full capacity by November 18th. Booking a month in advance will ensure the best options.

Data shows our partner lots didn't have a significant price spike over the holidays in 2018. Between November 18th and December 31st, the average price of parking was $14.24/day compared to the yearly average of $13.67/day. While this difference isn't big for a weekend away, the dollars add up for extended parking. A way to circumvent the price difference is by booking parking a few months in advance. This allows travelers to lock in pre-holiday rates before lots begin increasing the cost per day.

What about airport parking? The average price of on-airport parking doesn't fluctuate, but our data shows it to be significantly more expensive than off-airport parking even during the holidays. We found the average price of on-airport parking from the 5 busiest airports (ATL, LAX, ORD, DFW and DEN) to be $26.43/day all year around. In comparison, the average price of our off-airport parking partners at the same five airports was $12.67/day in 2018.

Parking off-site is almost always the better financial choice for travelers, and booking ahead of time can help save even more money.

About AirportParkingReservations.com

The largest airport parking provider in the U.S., AirportParkingReservations.com offers parking options at over 100 airports and cruise ports with over 500 partners in the US and Canada. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. To learn more, visit https://www.airportparkingreservations.com

Contact:

Maria Parenti

1-866-922-7275

Branding Manager

maria@parksleepfly.com

SOURCE AirportParkingReservations.com

Related Links

https://www.airportparkingreservations.com

