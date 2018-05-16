Book For All Writers, Which Includes University and College Professors Who Teach Writing Courses, Was Launched on March 27, 2018

PLATTEVILLE, Wis., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVELYN M. DUESBURY, teacher and writer, announces a Summary of Lessons from Writers' Guiding Dreams presented within her website www.yourguidingdreams.com under "About Our Books". Writers' Guiding Dreams was launched by http://www.editorialcaliope.com/en/producto/writers-guiding-dreams/. Publication is in English.

Book cover original painting by author, enhanced by publisher Caliope

Author and former university associate professor Duesbury applies her years of teaching experience as Writers' Guiding Dreams demonstrates throughout. University and college professors have potential to use this book as a resource for writing courses. Further, as a January 27, 2017 dream in this book shows, "Writers' Guiding Dreams is for all writers."

Duesbury first applied her master of counselor education thesis, which introduced the Personalized Method for Interpreting Dreams (PMID), during year 2000. We wonder if Duesbury waited until year 2000, one hundred years after Freud's The Interpretation Of Dreams, to submit her thesis research. Actually, she intended the thesis committee to accept her dream interpretation model thesis during 1999. She had prepared a story-form thesis and had found a published story-form thesis for support. The committee rejected Duesbury's story-form thesis.

When Duesbury completed a traditional research format that met the committee's requirements, it was year 2000. Gratefully, the standard research format (Problem, Review of Literature, Methodology, Results, Summary, Discussions, and Conclusions) achieved the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, U. S. A. thesis of the year 2000.

Onward to year 2018 and the books guided by nighttime dreams as shown in Writers' Guiding Dreams:

Duesbury's published books:

Writers' Guiding Dreams (http://www.editorialcaliope.com/en/producto/writers-guiding-dreams/),

A Dream Guided Meditation Model and the Personalized Method For Interpreting Dreams (https://www.routledge.com/A-Dream-Guided-Meditation-Model-and-the-Personalized-Method-for-Interpreting/Duesbury/p/book/9781138693333/),

The Counselor's Guide For Facilitating The Interpretation of Dreams: Family and Other Relationship Systems Perspectives (https://www.routledge.com/The-Counselors-Guide-for-Facilitating-the-Interpretation-of-Dreams-Family/Duesbury/p/book/9780415883429/), and

Living Dreams, Living Life, a practical guide to understanding your dreams and how they can change your waking life, Review of Duesbury's book (http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:7SRC4PnjwJEJ:journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1066480708328493+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us&client=safari)/

Roderick Mackenzie, Night Journey, a novel, (http://us.karnacbooks.com/product/night-journey/32923/?MATCH=1),

Janice Baylis, Sleep On It!, a book about how dreams help dreamers in their lives, (https://trove.nla.gov.au/version/30531277),

Ann Hollier's contributed dreams include a campaign letter for Hollier's cancer research donations, and Hollier's co-writer authorship in the book Dream On with Phyllis R. Koch-Sheras, E. Ann Hollier, Brooke Jones, (https://trove.nla.gov.au/version/25775530)

Brief Bio: Evelyn M. Duesbury

Duesbury's degrees include Master of Counselor Education and Master of Business Administration. She taught university-level accounting courses, and currently offers online continuing education dream interpretation courses. Duesbury began her professional career as a professional secretary. Topics covered in her published works include counseling, relationships, meditation, and writing.

