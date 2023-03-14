"Book For You Virtual Assistants" Launches To Help Speakers Secure Speaking Opportunities Without Having to Do The Outreach Themselves

Dedicated Virtual Assistants Help Leaders Obtain Bookings for Live & Virtual Speaking Engagements, Conferences, Podcasts, Radio Shows and Virtual Summits

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders who haven't the time to book their own live and virtual speaking engagements, podcasts, radio shows and virtual summits have a powerful new solution in Book For You Virtual Assistants, a company that provides dedicated Virtual Assistants to outreach on behalf of its clients.

Book For You Virtual Assistants books leaders, experts, coaches, authors and entrepreneurs on all platforms that help connect them with prospective clients, build their reputation and brands, and sell their services.

Book For You Virtual Assistants are solely dedicated to the booking process

With the depletion of the number of "speaker booking agents" over the past several years, most speakers were left to fend for themselves, which is why Book For You Virtual Assistants fills a void and provides a unique new alternative.

Book For You Virtual Assistants work from lists of speaking opportunities supplied by the client or from focused speaker contact directories obtained by its clients through recommended strategic partner SpeakerTunity®, including the new SpeakerTunity Conference Connections®. Book For You Virtual Assistants does not pursue corporate speaking engagements.

Based in the Philippines, Book For You Virtual Assistants has hand-selected team members with strong English speaking and writing skills, call-center experience, knowledge of the North American market, business climate and culture, and personable presentation. Under supervision of an internationally experienced team manager. Book For You Virtual Assistants are solely dedicated to the booking process and do not perform other types of virtual assistant work.

Book For You Virtual Assistants has monthly booking plans that begin as low as $400/month for 20 hours of committed outreach. Clients have a monthly strategy meeting and receive weekly reports. There is also $350 set up fee to get started.

Visit www.BookForYouVirtualAssistants.com for more information.

SOURCE SpeakerTunity