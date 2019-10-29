Book Holiday Pet Care Now, Pet Sitters International Advises

KING, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the time to select a professional pet sitter for your holiday pet-care needs, Pet Sitters International (PSI) advises, after its latest survey revealed that three-fourths of pet sitters are already accepting reservations for holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's Day.

PSI, the world's leading educational association for professional pet sitters, recently surveyed nearly 900 members and found that 75 percent of respondents said they typically begin accepting holiday pet-sitting reservations at least 2-3 months in advance for holidays taking place from mid-November through early January. Over 30 percent of pet sitters said they begin accepting holiday pet-sitting reservations at least six months in advance.

Pet parents especially shouldn't delay securing a pet sitter for Thanksgiving, as 15 percent of pet sitters typically stop accepting holiday reservations at least one month prior to a holiday.

"With so many people planning to travel this holiday season, pet owners should book pet care early to avoid unnecessary stress," said Beth Stultz-Hairston, PSI vice president. "Finding the right pet sitter for your family allows you to truly enjoy your holiday, but it takes time—time for phone interviews, an in-home meeting and a check of references."

Still, there's good news for pet owners if unexpected holiday obligations come up at the last minute—41.5 percent of survey respondents said they accept last-minute holiday requests (reservations less than one week before the holiday). However, while pet sitters indicate they are willing to accept last-minute requests if their calendars aren't full, these remaining spots often go to already-established clients. So booking early, if at all possible, is strongly recommended.

PSI recommends pet owners schedule an initial consultation with a potential pet sitter prior to booking services and ask seven important questions, available in PSI's free Pet-Sitter Interview Checklist.

To search for a professional pet sitter in your area and to download PSI's free Pet-Sitter Interview Checklist, visit www.petsit.com/locate.

About Pet Sitters International

Founded by pet-sitting industry pioneer and author of Pet Sitting for Profit Patti J. Moran, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world's largest, most-trusted educational association for professional pet sitters. For more information, please visit www.petsit.com.

Media Contact:

Meghann Evans

228062@email4pr.com

(336) 983-9222, ext. 3220

SOURCE Pet Sitters International

Related Links

http://www.petsit.com

