"Book of Merit" a One-Woman Comedy Show Starring Merit Kahn Sells Out for Opening Night, Nov. 22, at The Bug Theatre in Denver

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Book of Merit," a one-woman comedy show starring Merit Kahn, a professional keynote speaker, stand-up comedian, writer and actress, will have its premiere on November 22, 2019 at a sold-out performance at The Bug Theatre located in Denver.

What was originally conceived as a 50-minute stand-up comedy set to celebrate Ms. Kahn's 50th birthday escalated into a one-woman show with an opening dance, set, props and costumes. The seed was planted as a little girl sitting on a pillow watching a Broadway show thinking "I wish I could do that." So on her 50th birthday, she will, albeit slightly off Broadway.

Kahn's 50 years were not all good, but she weaves humor into her dark times in ways that inspire the audience to find laughter in their own troubled memories.

"Writing a comedy show while dealing with divorce court, running a business and raising a teenager was not easy, but it turned out to be a gift. It gave me an opportunity to remember people, experiences and accomplishments throughout my life," said Merit Kahn said. "It reminded me of what I've already overcome and that there really isn't anything I can't handle. "It forced me to laugh at what was troubling and to rewrite painful memories with a pen that only writes humor."

Creative team for "Book of Merit" includes: Produced and Written by Merit Kahn; Starring Merit Kahn; Associate Writer, Karyn Ruth White; Director, Robert Kahn; Choreographer, Cynthia Stadd and Principal Dancers, Cynthia Stadd and Adjei Abankwah.

Merit Kahn (formerly Gest), CSP, is the Founder of Merit-based Business, author of "Myth Shift: Challenging The Truths That Sabotage Success" and creator of "The Merit Method: Sales Mastery for Life" program. With more than 20 years of sales, sales management, coaching, training, consulting, writing and speaking experience, Merit has worked with clients across multiple industries with one goal in mind: growing sales and influence. She is certified in Emotional Intelligence and earned the highest designation in the National Speakers Association, held by less than 12% of professional speakers worldwide, The Certified Speaking Professional (CSP).

SHOW LINK https://www.meritbasedbusiness.com/50th-birthday-show

