Book Publishing Company Aims to Bridge the Diversity Gap in the Self-Publishing Industry and Increase Representation

Professor, entrepreneur, and author George Paasewe founded a book publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings.

MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a world where high school and college students have the opportunity to become published authors. Educare Publications makes this dream a reality through their 15-week Creative Writing Publishing Program that grants students the opportunity to write and publish a book on a creative topic of their choice. Educare Publications is a book publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings. George Paasewe founded it to help change the world and make it a place where every child can see themselves in a book and diversify the publishing industry. To reach this goal, Educare Publications have created programs and workshops to celebrate diverse books & voices, support diverse publishing professionals, and provide books and publishing services nationwide in classroom settings.

George Paasewe - Founder/CEO

Educare Publications was founded on the following premise:

To elevate diverse voices and increase the representation of people of color and students in the publishing industry through their Creative Writing Publishing Program.

To diversify classroom libraries through their Educare Publications in the Classroom Program that supplies low-income and rural schools across the country with free and diverse books.

Provide financial support to diverse college students through our Elevate Diverse Voices Scholarship Program.

"I founded Educare Publications because I recognize the need to elevate the diverse voices of high school students, college students, and professionals," says Paasewe. "Our mission is to advance writing skills, promote authorship & entrepreneurship amongst diverse learners while increasing the representation of diversity in the self-publishing industry."

As a self-published author himself, Paasewe has published four books. Two are children's books titled Lyla's World and One Day, I Will Become an Alpha. His other two books are his best-selling books, How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching and How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching Volume II. Paasewe has experienced many challenges throughout the book writing and publishing process. He made it a goal to develop e-learning materials to help other people successfully navigate the arena of book writing and self-publishing.

Specifically, Paasewe recognized the need to educate, guide, and support aspiring self-publish authors. Many are uncertain where to begin in the book writing process and how to publish a book successfully. What sets Educare Publications apart from the competition is that they offer exceptional educational services and support to aspiring self-publishers. They ensure this by providing top-quality e-courses on how to write & publish a book, workshops, and programs to help aspiring authors write and publish. Educare Publications offers two self-publishing e-courses, The Essentials of Writing & Publishing a Book and The Essentials of Writing & Publishing a Children's Book.

"As a self-publisher, you stand to reap all the rewards," says Paasewe. However, "if you do not understand all the steps, requirements, and best practices for publishing a book, you will not be putting yourself in the best possible position for success."

George Paasewe is the Founder/CEO of Educare Publications, a book publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings. Paasewe earned a Master of Science in education at Northern Illinois University and holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He teaches sociology at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

