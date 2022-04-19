Book Publishing Company Aims to Bridge the Diversity Gap in the Self-Publishing Industry and Increase Representation

Apr 19, 2022, 08:38 ET
Professor, entrepreneur, and author George Paasewe founded a book publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings.
MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a world where high school and college students have the opportunity to become published authors. Educare Publications makes this dream a reality through their 15-week Creative Writing Publishing Program that grants students the opportunity to write and publish a book on a creative topic of their choice. Educare Publications is a book publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings. George Paasewe founded it to help change the world and make it a place where every child can see themselves in a book and diversify the publishing industry. To reach this goal, Educare Publications have created programs and workshops to celebrate diverse books & voices, support diverse publishing professionals, and provide books and publishing services nationwide in classroom settings.
Educare Publications was founded on the following premise:
- To elevate diverse voices and increase the representation of people of color and students in the publishing industry through their Creative Writing Publishing Program.
- To diversify classroom libraries through their Educare Publications in the Classroom Program that supplies low-income and rural schools across the country with free and diverse books.
- Provide financial support to diverse college students through our Elevate Diverse Voices Scholarship Program.
"I founded Educare Publications because I recognize the need to elevate the diverse voices of high school students, college students, and professionals," says Paasewe. "Our mission is to advance writing skills, promote authorship & entrepreneurship amongst diverse learners while increasing the representation of diversity in the self-publishing industry."
As a self-published author himself, Paasewe has published four books. Two are children's books titled Lyla's World and One Day, I Will Become an Alpha. His other two books are his best-selling books, How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching and How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching Volume II. Paasewe has experienced many challenges throughout the book writing and publishing process. He made it a goal to develop e-learning materials to help other people successfully navigate the arena of book writing and self-publishing.
Specifically, Paasewe recognized the need to educate, guide, and support aspiring self-publish authors. Many are uncertain where to begin in the book writing process and how to publish a book successfully. What sets Educare Publications apart from the competition is that they offer exceptional educational services and support to aspiring self-publishers. They ensure this by providing top-quality e-courses on how to write & publish a book, workshops, and programs to help aspiring authors write and publish. Educare Publications offers two self-publishing e-courses, The Essentials of Writing & Publishing a Book and The Essentials of Writing & Publishing a Children's Book.
"As a self-publisher, you stand to reap all the rewards," says Paasewe. However, "if you do not understand all the steps, requirements, and best practices for publishing a book, you will not be putting yourself in the best possible position for success."
George Paasewe is the Founder/CEO of Educare Publications, a book publishing company that integrates its publishing services into the classroom and workplace settings. Paasewe earned a Master of Science in education at Northern Illinois University and holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He teaches sociology at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
