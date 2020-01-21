Book Release & Event: Pitchfork Populism Explains America's Political Divide, Trump's Presidency, and Our Political Future

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, Pitchfork Populism: Ten Political Forces That Shaped an Election and Continue to Change America, political veteran Bradford Kane explores ten factors in American politics and society that converged in the 2016 presidential election, are impacting current developments, and will continue to influence our politics and government.

Politics and Prose Bookstore at the Wharf Pitchfork Populism cover, blurb (1 of 8), and publisher info

Some of these forces have deep historical roots stemming from the colonial era, such as the cultural divide between rugged individualism and community collectivism that shapes our national identity. Kane also evaluates the evolution of demographics, media, activism, policy, bipartisanship, globalization, and accountability which will profoundly affect our political environment. Delving into America's past, present, and future, the book: (a) analyzes the 2016 election, (b) interprets Trump's and his administration's daily comments, conduct, and policies, and (c) forecasts the dynamics of impeachment, the 2020 election, and the post-Trump era.

Kane will discuss Pitchfork Populism and its use in analyzing current issues and the political landscape on January 23, 2020 at Politics and Prose at The Wharf (7:00 pm at 70 District Square, SW, WADC) in conversation with Jane Wales, Vice President of the Aspen Institute and former senior Clinton Administration national security official. Following the discussion, Kane will be available to sign copies of his book.

Supportive comments (a.k.a., blurbs) about the book have been received from:

Leon E. Panetta, former Chief of Staff to the President and Director of the CIA

William S. Cohen, former Secretary of Defense and Senator

Henry Cisneros, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Dan Glickman, former Secretary of Agriculture

Norman Ornstein, coauthor of One Nation After Trump

David L. Faigman, Chancellor & Dean of U.C. Hastings College of Law

Jonathan Alter, author of NYT bestseller The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies

Vint Cerf, Internet co-Creator and Technology Pioneer

Bradford Kane developed policy & legislation in Congress, California State government, and the nonprofit and private sectors. In Congress, he was Legislative Counsel to Congresswoman Cardiss Collins; Counsel to the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Consumer Protection; and a member of President Clinton's Task Force on Health Care Reform. He served California as Deputy Controller, Legislation, and as a Deputy Secretary of Information Technology. Kane was a member of the Nielsen Media Research Task Force on Television Measurement; created the Bipartisan Bridge; and developed environmental and economic equity initiatives. In the global arena, he was a Strategy Council member of the United Nations Global Alliance on ICT & Development, CEO of the International Commission on Workforce Development, and Director of Strategic Initiatives and International Development at TechSoup Global.

Kane welcomes book reviews and is available for interviews or to provide analysis and commentary about current political and governmental issues. Discussion topics include:

Trump's and his administration's conduct, statements/tweets, executive actions, policies, legislation, and foreign affairs. The impeachment process and the political dynamics of impeachment. The 2020 Democratic Party primaries and the November general election. Underlying political and social forces that will continue to impact the country's politics, elections, and cultural landscape.

To contact Bradford Kane, please visit www.pitchforkpopulism.com (which includes the full text of the blurbs), email 232790@email4pr.com or call 310-869-3647.

Pitchfork Populism

Publisher: Prometheus Books, an imprint of Rowman & Littlefield

Released: October 2019

ISBN-10: 1633885828

ISBN-13: 978-1633885820

Available from all major online retailers

(This press release may be reprinted in whole or in part by print, broadcast, or online media outlets, or shared through social media.)

SOURCE Bradford Kane