Book Release: Jennifer Wines is Bringing Visibility to "INVISIBLE WEALTH"

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After working at the top private wealth management institutions in the world, namely Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Fidelity, Jennifer Wines, is releasing her book "Invisible Wealth: 5 Principles for Redefining Personal Wealth in the New Paradigm". This timely read presents a striking new concept and framework for redefining wealth.

The future of wealth is intangible and personal.

"Invisible Wealth" explores the technological advancements and societal shifts that have us valuing everything from digital assets to digital community. The new paradigm is clearly placing a premium on intangible, or invisible, assets. Plus, the way we make, spend, and invest money is changing, as we consider both sides of the proverbial coin: value and values.

Through a millennial lens, Wines takes a refreshed look at fundamentally familiar concepts: money, investment, health, knowledge, status, influence, time, energy, experiences, and relationships. She masterfully braids together practical and philosophical considerations for each, honoring the multi-dimensional nature of wealth.

"Invisible Wealth" also provides a Personal Wealth Algorithm™ framework for readers to use to define their wealth—so that it fits snuggly with their values and goals. Wines says, "We're in the midst of a paradigm shift, redefining what we value and by extension redefining our concept of wealth. After all, we are wealthy when we have an abundance of what we value."

"Invisible Wealth" hits the shelves on May 9th and will captivate readers with its innovative approach to the wealth discussion. Wiley is publishing and distributing the book through all major bookstores and online retailers.

Book tour: New York City, the Hamptons, Boston, Miami and London.

ABOUT JENNIFER WINES:

Recently named one of the Top 100 Women of the Future, Wines has worked at some of the top private wealth management institutions in the world: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Fidelity. She earned her Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School and her Certified Private Wealth Advisor designation from Booth Business School. While at Fidelity, she developed a proof of concept and prototype for an enterprise solution, which was advanced into incubation. Her strong background with words (law) and numbers (finance), paired with her entrepreneurial spirit make her a trusted voice on the topic of redefining wealth, for the new paradigm.

Seen in/at:

The New York Times

Forbes

Fidelity

Kiplinger

Cash ( Switzerland )

) Cointelegraph

Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

World Innovation Economics

[email protected]

Prestel & Partners Family Office Forum

For MEDIA INQUIRIES & SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS: [email protected].

SOURCE Invisible Wealth