Book Release: Satirical Novel from 2076 Describes America's Self-Destruction

PORTLAND, Ore., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Azaria Press has released The History of the Decline and Fall of America, A Semi-Fictional Satire. Award-winning humorist Scott Erickson assumes the identity of a British historian looking back from the year 2076 to reveal how and why America fell.

The book is for people who suspect America is collapsing and need validation. The message to the reader is: You're not crazy, it's the world.

By examining America's past and projecting it into the future, the book allows readers to clearly comprehend how America's core assumptions have determined American history and will determine America's destiny. It shows that America is destroying itself while remaining absolutely clueless as to the reasons why.

The book provides insights into a variety of questions, such as: Why is the cost of living continually rising with no end in sight? What will happen now that oil is beginning to run out? What are the effects of America's addiction to economic growth? Why is America leaning toward fascism? Why is the "dumbing down of America" turning into "America's embrace of stupidity"?

The History of the Decline and Fall of America openly embraces what America refuses to admit: If America doesn't change course, it's doomed.

About the Author

Scott Erickson is an award-winning writer of humor and satire. His other books include the satirical novels The Invasion of the Dumb Snatchers and The Diary of Amy, the 14-Year-Old Girl Who Saved the Earth. He lives in Portland, Oregon, and is possibly the nicest curmudgeon you'll ever meet.

