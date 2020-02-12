Book Reveals One Woman's Empowering Story of Overcoming Poverty

ALTOONA, Pa., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Head attended Penn State University when, as the single mom of five children, all under the age of 14, she sought to make a better life for herself and for what she labels "a broken family." Her inspiring story led her church to help lift her out of poverty and get her on a path of self-sufficiency that later led her to help others as a missionary to Asia.

In her insightful book, Restoring the Shattered (Morgan James Publishing), she draws a parallel between how some individuals and families are broken just as the many church denominations fail to work together.

"We live in a broken and divided world," says Nancy. "It's time to pick up the pieces and restore these shattered fragments."

She should know, having to overcome the challenges of divorce, single motherhood, and poverty. Nancy also sees how churches and societies are divided over politics, philosophies, and faiths. She saw firsthand how we can come together from different backgrounds, raised as she was by a Catholic dad and a Methodist mother.

"Like glass, people are durable yet fragile," says Nancy. She'd like the see Christians come together – to restore the cracks in the stained glass windows that separate us.

However, her message is not a call to discard our differences and become a melded Christianity devoid of doctrinal distinctions. It's a call to respect each other and to work together.

"True believers from every denomination see themselves as divided when they are really merely separated," says Nancy. "There is a crucial difference between separation and division."

Written in an easy-to-understand, conversational style, Restoring the Shattered (www.nancyehead.com) is an account of Nancy's touching journey through single-motherhood and poverty that depicts a family's passage from shattered to restored. The permanent divide between her and her husband led to a temporary shattering of their family as they settled into separate camps. The story begins when Nancy and her children have little to eat. Through a miraculous intervention and additional help and guidance from people of different denominations, she became whole again.

It is only when we can come together that believers can stand beside each other to affirm their faith in an increasingly hostile world.

Contact Information: Media Connect

Brian Feinblum 212-583-2718 brian.feinblum@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Nancy Head

Related Links

http://www.nancyehead.com

