Book Shows How To Overcome Challenges To Succeed

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "America needs a revitalization of the can-do-spirit," says Dave Phillips, the subject of a provocative and insightful book, Come On America, (Morgan James Publishers), by Mary Bogest.

He should know about the can-do attitude that's needed to succeed. Early on he had to overcome some significant barriers – a leg amputation and a bout with rheumatic fever as a child, and bullying and academic challenges that got him suspended from high school for several months. But he went on to become a successful businessman, serve as North Carolina's Secretary of Commerce, chair the first profitable Special Olympics, and serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Estonia.

So just how did he come to be in a powerful position to meet with President Ronald Reagan, President George W. Bush, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Dalai Lama, U.S. Senator's Mitt Romney and Jesse Helms, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu?

"He takes risks, is very outgoing, and sees failure as a learning opportunity," says Bogest. "Dave has always had a positive attitude and even in the face of adversity, that attitude has gotten him through any challenges he faced. He has always told people who are going through a hard time to look for that taste of success, something they can build upon."

His book reveals how :

To overcome life's challenges and adversities to find a way to succeed and be happy.

Being disabled, sick, bullied, and academically challenged didn't stop him from thriving in his professional or personal life.

America is starting to fall behind in its entrepreneurial spirit – and what needs to be done to give capitalism a boost.

Even if you mess-up in school, you can still make something of yourself – he favored pranks and mischief -- over studying in high school and college.

To invest in people and have the right attitude to succeed.

Phillips' biography is not merely an account of one man overcoming huge odds or experiencing amazing success. His journey also holds out great hope for a more unified America. Instead of focusing on the differences that divide us, Phillips chooses to emphasize the things that bring us together. His courageous story helps readers see that Americans share the same obstacles and dreams.

"My hope," writes Bogest, "is that as you're inspired by Dave Phillips' life. You will discover your path to success and allow it to take you to your next opportunity, and the next, and the next."

