Book the most socially distanced ski vacation ever: an entire mountain and home from Vrbo

Beginning Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. ET, one family will have a chance to book the home and mountain for just $100/night – making for a million-dollar experience at a fraction of the price. The lucky group that gets the reservation will enjoy spending time in a sleek ski-in and ski-out Vrbo cabin , surrounded by forested glades and slopes at Eagle Point Resort in Beaver, Utah. What's more, guests will have the mountain all to themselves for an entire day during their stay, making for an unforgettable experience without another skier or snowboarder in sight.

"Demand for Vrbo properties in mountain destinations within driving distance from home is higher this year, and homes are quickly booking up. To inspire families to start planning their ski vacations, we created a one-time only listing that combines everything people love about a winter getaway in a Vrbo: privacy, breathtaking natural beauty, access to the outdoors, room to spread out, and an opportunity to make some epic memories together," said Melanie Fish, Vrbo's travel expert.

"Skiing at Eagle Point is always a memory-making adventure filled with stunning pine trees, plenty of Utah's 'greatest snow on Earth,' and all surrounded by 12,000 foot peaks. We love to share that experience with guests, which is why we happily partnered with Vrbo to offer one lucky family the mountain all to themselves," said Shane Gadbaw, owner and CEO of Eagle Point Resort. "Our resort is considered a perfect getaway from the crowded slopes, and now we are offering this unique experience consisting of some next-level social distancing. We never have lift lines and certainly won't this day."

Available for just one three-night stay, Vrbo's "Book the Mountain" listing – which also comes with private ski instruction and ski rentals – is expected to book up faster than downhill racers going 150 mph.

To book the home and mountain, visit www.vrbo.com/2090825. The property is available for one stay from Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 through Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 exclusively on Vrbo.



Those not lucky enough to snag a reservation can find the "Book the Mountain" home and other perfectly snowy properties in ski destinations across the country at https://www.vrbo.com/travel/campaign/book-the-mountain .



