Book4Time Places No. 340 on the Globe and Mail's Second-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Book4Time earned its spot with three-year growth of 91%.

Book4Time

"We're humbled to be recognized again as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Although this past year has been challenging for the hospitality industry, I am very proud of the entire Book4Time team and our ability to remain focused on product innovation for our customers. Much thanks to the strength of our enterprise customer base; we're in an admirable position to see continued growth in 2021," mentioned Roger Sholanki, Founder & CEO of Book4Time.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies' editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Book4Time:

Book4Time is a global leader in wellness and recreation management solutions for the hospitality market. As the only enterprise SaaS technology in the hospitality wellness industry, Book4Time manages the end-to-end guest experience for international hotels, resorts, casinos and golf and private member clubs. The brand portfolio includes Marriott, Accor, Hilton, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Shangri-La, Caesars, Canyon Ranch, Equinox independent clubs such as Ocean Reef and Houstonian as well as many other world-renowned hospitality brands located in over 85 countries worldwide. The system's architecture is cloud-based and fully scalable for complete management control of multi-location businesses from a central online service platform.

Book4Time Features Include: Integrations with over 50+ Hotel Systems (PMS, Payment Gateway, Guest Interaction), Reservations Management, Demand Generation, Guest CRM, Memberships, Point-Of-Sale, Business Intelligence and comprehensive consumer facing apps for Mobile Bookings, Classes/ Activities, Ecommerce and Digital Waiver Forms.

Founded in 2004, Book4Time is a privately held company headquartered in Canada with International Offices servicing 85+ Countries.

Media Contact:

Nima Chadha

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

Related Images

canadas-top-growing-companies.jpg

Canada's Top Growing Companies

SOURCE Book4Time