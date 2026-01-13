BookAI Transforms Global IP Economy: Secures AIoT Partnership at CES and Opens Seed Round for Global Scalability

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BookAI, the pioneer in cross-language Knowledge Computing, announced today the official opening of its Seed Round financing via SAFE notes. The announcement comes immediately after a breakthrough showcase at CES 2026, where BookAI validated its B2B2C model through strategic integrations with AIoT hardware, moving beyond concepts to commercial scalability.

From "Concept" to "Contract": The Commercial Moat

BookAI validates US market demand at CES 2026: An attendee reads Traditional Chinese content instantly via IntelliBooks.

Unlike many early-stage GenAI startups, BookAI demonstrated market-ready infrastructure capable of handling complex copyright compliance—a critical demand from global IP holders.

"We proved at CES that BookAI is not just a tool, but the 'Intel Inside' for the global knowledge economy," said Kun-Lin Hsieh, Founder and CEO of BookAI. "By embedding our Nabu and Miva engines into third-party devices—like our new partnership with Korean smart lamp maker CN Inc.—we have unlocked a scalable path to transform static content into IntelliBooks and monetize them across borders instantly."

Dual-Engine Growth Validation:

The Hardware Engine (CES 2026): Confirmed B2B2C traction. BookAI's technology successfully powered the DAL:BIT smart lamp, allowing English speakers to interact with Traditional Chinese content in real-time. This "Knowledge-as-a-Service" model attracted immediate inquiries from Japanese venture capital (focused on IP expansion) and Silicon Valley investors (focused on scalable AI infra).

Confirmed B2B2C traction. BookAI's technology successfully powered the smart lamp, allowing English speakers to interact with Traditional Chinese content in real-time. This "Knowledge-as-a-Service" model attracted immediate inquiries from Japanese venture capital (focused on IP expansion) and Silicon Valley investors (focused on scalable AI infra). The Content Engine (Frankfurt Book Fair): Confirmed B2B demand. The Nabu platform was adopted by over 230 publishers from 15 countries, with 62% of traction coming from Western markets, proving a solved pain point in the $600B copyright trading market.

Investment Opportunity: The Seed Round

To capitalize on this global momentum, BookAI has initiated its Seed Round. The raise is structured via SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) to efficiently onboard strategic partners who align with BookAI's vision of a borderless knowledge ecosystem.

About BookAI

BookAI is an AI Knowledge Computing Platform transforming how the world accesses information. Backed by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), BookAI connects global publishers with AIoT devices, turning static text into IntelliBooks—liquid, interactive, and tradable assets.

Media & Investor Contact: BookAI PR Team Email: [email protected], LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bookai2024

SOURCE BookAI