Bookaway Group Ranked Among Top 10 Most Promising Startups of 2022 by Globes

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookaway Group , an online ground and sea transportation company, has ranked 5th in the 10 Most Promising Israeli Startups of 2022 , by Globes Financial newspaper.

Offering a solution for a fragmented industry, Bookaway Group's platforms close the ground transportation gap by bridging the world of offline and online between local suppliers and world travelers who are used to booking travel itineraries online.

Group Founders. From left to right: Omer Chemer, Noam Toister, David Yitzhaki

Bookaway Group's global network of digital platforms improves the travel experience by providing first-rate, industry-leading services from suppliers so that travelers all around the world can experience stress-free travel and simply enjoy the ride. Building the world's largest digital network for ground and sea travel services for local transportation suppliers worldwide, Bookaway Group's advanced expertise provides operators with the tools and solutions they need to grow, manage their inventory, leverage their untapped data, and increase visibility and control. This enables modern travelers to seamlessly book train, ferry and bus tickets around the world.

"It is truly an honor to be selected by Globes alongside other promising startups," said Noam Toister, CEO and co-founder of Bookaway Group. "Such high-profile recognition motivates us to continue our valuable work digitizing a historically undigitized segment of the travel industry. We believe that booking a local bus, ferry, or train should be a seamless experience, and we look forward to continuing empowering generations of travelers and local transportation providers."

Globes is a leading financial publication in Israel representing Israel's elite in management, investment, technology, law, accounting, and marketing. Now in its 17th year, the Globes Most Promising Startup Award distinguishes ground-breaking high-tech companies that are making an impact across industries to a global audience. The list is based on a decision made by 86 venture capital funds in the tech ecosystem. Previous winners include large tech companies such as WIX, Fiverr, Lemonade and Jfrog.

In 2022, Bookaway Group raised $35M in Series C funding led by Red Dot Capital Partners, with the participation of Menorah and Tenere Capital, along with previous backers Aleph, Corner Ventures and Entrée Capital, bringing total investments to $81M to date.

Bookaway Group is a travel-tech company, revolutionizing ground, and sea transportation for travelers. Bookaway Group's network of digital platforms allow customers to instantly buy intercity tickets to ferries, buses and trains in local markets which can be usually complex, enabling stress-free travel across the globe. Since its founding in 2017, Bookaway has worked to bridge the gap between international travelers and local transportation suppliers – empowering suppliers to grow their businesses, all while easing travel anxiety for the consumer. Bookaway Group's mission to facilitate memorable journeys is not only at the root of their proprietary platform but stretches across their wide range of subsidiaries – Getbybus servicing the Balkans, 12Go in Southeast Asia, SeatOS for the Asia Pacific market, and Plataforma10 and Sisorg servicing Latin America. For more information, visit https://bookawaygroup.com/

