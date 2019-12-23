Booker D. Surfdog Please Bring Us Some Holiday Cheer

WILDWOOD, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Mac told Claire-Marie, while thousands of listeners leaned on every word, "for Booker, I'm thinking somewhere between a Mississippi Mud and a boozy milkshake." Claire- Marie responded, "if it's really a Booker D. Surfdog drink it should be kid-friendly as well as an adult beverage, maybe along the lines of a spicy root beer float or colada."

Well, it looks like we won't know until this summer. Booker D. Surfdog's Endless BBQ Tour continues on June 6th and 7th, 2020, at Americas' reliable and finest purveyor of family entertainment, Morey's Piers.

Morey's Piers Amusement and Waterparks just celebrated 50 years in Wildwood, New Jersey, offering classic Americana beach and surf style. Hot dogs, briskets, beverages, on America's boardwalk, with dogs in the surf, what could be missing from the ocean front diner, Pig Dog. It' won't be the amazing dock dogs.

Dockdogs will have a national wildcard event ready for their sports top competitors. Dogs will be high flying, Booker D. Surfdog will be marching to the sea, (what else would senior surf dogs be doing), and Pig Dog, one of Wildwoods many pet-friendly establishments, will be just opening for the summer. It all can be heard on Radio Nemo, Sirius XM Road Dog Trucking channel.

Pops Steinberg finally relaxes and smiles, "it is all going on in Wildwood. Booker D. Surfdog was able to raise $10,000 for Sierra Delta this year, we are hoping to be able to do twice that next year, and have tons of funs at Morey's. It looks like Bob Dylan was right again when he sang/spoke 'you can pay your bills and cure all your ills, if dogs run free'." The dogs will definitely be running free June sixth and seventh at Pig Dog in Wildwood in 2020.

