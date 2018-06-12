Bookie Software Maker IDSCA Introduces Modern Platform for 2018 World Cup Wagering

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDSCA, the world's leading pay per head platform, is newly-updated and optimized to handle a high volume of transactions and bets specific to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

All of the most popular football wagers worldwide will be available at the touch of a button for players. Using a newly expanded and fortified server interface, wagering is secure and fast with a full menu for players from any location and on any device.

Bookies using IDSCA's unique online bookie software have the most economic upside in offering their services using IDSCA. The IDSCA software is easily customized and can be white-labeled to appear as the bookmaker's very own online book.

Players have all of the action available live, in real time, and friendly with any internet-enabled device. All of the most popular football/soccer wagers are supported, such as combined score over-and-unders, moneyline picks, prop bets, and futures.

Further, bookies have the luxury of having all of their accounting tracked in a single, highly-responsive dashboard with a single login.

For futures wagering, which is available now, Brazil is currently the odds-on favorite to win the World Cup at 4-to-1 odds. A close second currently is Germany at 4.5-to-1 betting odds. Also close are Spain and France, with steeper odds coming after Argentina, which is sitting at 9-to-1 at the time of this news release.

In the first major slate of games come after the opening ceremonies on June 14. The bulk of group stage games begins on June 14. Some of the steepest underdogs are Iceland versus Argentina and Panama versus Belgium. Some of the more perceived evenly-matched games (closest to even money odds), according to oddsmakers are Peru versus Denmark, Spain versus Portugal, and Iran versus Morocco.

As the game times approach, or new news surfaces, the IDSCA platform always offers real-time changes to any odds to give all bookmakers the competitive advantage they need without the need for constant monitoring.

For more information on IDSCA's pay per head services, or to make a media inquiry, please call (866) 225-5437.

