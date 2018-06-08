BookiePro Launches Public Beta With Five-Bitcoin Prize Fund for World Cup

"Our goal is to solve many of the frustrations that customers currently have with betting exchanges and to build a product that delivers on the original vision of peer-to-peer betting. The Peerplays blockchain has enabled us to do just that," said Jonathan Baha'i, President of the Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA). "Today, I'm thrilled to announce the public beta launch of the first provably fair sports betting app, BookiePro."

The launch of the BookiePro public beta marks the first official decentralized app operating on the Peerplays blockchain as well as the first public showcase of provably fair sports betting. No single person, company, or central authority owns or operates BookiePro.

"I'm very proud of the work our talented team has done to bring the BookiePro public beta to users. Adding to the excitement of the World Cup, users will be able to experience a truly decentralized betting exchange for the first time," said Toby Lynas, Head of Operations at PBSA.

The exchange is now live with users able to download and install the app from http://www.BookiePro.fun. Competition prizes will be awarded across a range of daily challenges, bounties, sweepstakes and leaderboards. Users will wager with BitFun (BTF), a new play-for-fun currency created especially for BookiePro.fun. All users who sign up will receive 10 BTF, with opportunities to top up that balance.

For full details of the competition, please visit: http://bookiepro.fun/CompetitionCommunity

BookiePro.fun is open to all and looks to educate the entire betting community - including punters, operators and regulators - about the benefits of blockchain for sports bettors.

For more information about PBSA and the Peerplays blockchain, please visit: http://www.pbsa.info and http://www.peerplays.com.

SOURCE BookiePro