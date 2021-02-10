Bookies Are Ready for NCAA March Madness to Return

The NCAA canceled the 2020 tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the pandemic remains, the body that governs college sports says there are no plans to cancel this year's event. Instead, in early January, the NCAA declared that all games would take place in Indiana, with the majority of the sixty-seven NCAA Tournament games happening in Indianapolis.

Traditionally, the March Madness Tournament produces the second most sports betting action of the year. Historically, the Super Bowl drives the most wagering action. The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is a close second. With no tournament in 2020, bookie software agents relied on other gambling, like live dealer casino betting, to replace lost revenue. This year, per head agents are excited about the return of March Madness and expect pent up demand from customers.

Pay-per-head companies, the organizations that provide bookmakers' software to run their businesses, are also excited. PPH sportsbook provider PayPerHead.com will run a promotion starting on February 8 to the college hoops title game on April 5. During the promotion, new customers only pay $4 per head for the company's Prime Package. Per product manager Nate Johnson, the low price encourages non-customers to discover how PayPerHead is different.

"We'll never be the low-cost leader," Johnson said, "because our digital platforms provide player stickiness. The stickiness means players stay on our platforms longer, which means that with our platforms, agents make more money." Johnson also added that the $4 per head promotional rate includes Live+, the company's updated in-game betting platform. Johnson said Live+ includes game trackers and video streams. "Players have access to game stats that help them make informed live bets. They can also view games through video streams."

After the $4 March Madness promotion ends, the company believes most customers will stay. "Our software is the best," Johnson said. "We also provide things that other organizations in the per head industry don't. Agents can pay and collect online, offer two separate live dealer casinos, provide their players a props platform, and offer 3D casino games. We'll even help you create a branded website, and if you're a master agent, we just developed reseller tools."

About PayPerHead:

Founded in 1997, PayPerHead is the leading choice for serious bookies. The company's Agent Payment Solution (APS) is the only platform in the PPH sportsbook industry that allows for online collections and payments. Bookies can offer their players a racebook, a digital casino, a sportsbook with over 80+ leagues, and an in-game betting platform. The option exists for bookmakers to add a Premium Casino, Premium Live Dealer, Premium Player Props, and the Live+ betting platform with game trackers and video streams. PayPerHead also has a best in industry referral program so agents can add to their profitability and prides itself on providing industry-leading, top-class customer service with over 20 years of experience.

