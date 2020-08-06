Bookies Clamoring for Safe and Secure Ways to Collect and Get Paid from Players

Individuals have also become online sportsbook owners. In addition, existing bookies have taken their operations to the Internet. In most cases, bookies have become "pay per head agents". A pay per head agent uses software to run their online sportsbook company. But although the software does some things well, most pay per head software struggles to meet agent needs.

Bookies must figure out on their own how to collect or pay players. In a social distancing age, that can cause major delays and disruptions in a bookie's sportsbook operation. Not only that, but bookies cannot compete with offshore post-ups because they must keep their services at a local level.

Created in 1997, PayPerHead, a leading pph sportsbook software provider, has developed a mobile online payment interface, the Agent Payment Solution (APS®). PayPerHead's agents can pay or collect from players via the APS in a matter of seconds. The APS works like PayPal but unlike PayPal, agents that use the APS mustn't pay exorbitant fees.

The social distancing advantages are obvious. PayPerHead Product Manager Nate Johnson, though, said that's just one advantage the Agent Payment Solution provides.

Johnson explains that, "We want our agents to be safe first of all. And not only that, but the APS allows agents to expand their businesses. It's a mobile agent and player payment system that allows our agents to say, 'Hey, you can pay and get paid in the same way as any offshore post-up operation.' That allows our agents to increase their player footprint, which means they grow their sportsbook businesses, which means they make more money. Also, they don't have to be restricted to the same area and can recruit players in other ways."

Johnson noted that players can send money to their agents via credit cards, Bitcoin, eCheck, and even Moneygram. He added that PayPerHead believes the APS will revolutionize the pph sportsbook industry with its seamless technology. "With the APS, it's all about confidentiality and security. We've created the PayPal for our industry. The difference is that the APS doesn't charge a fee for every transaction the way PayPal does. In addition, our agents can make as much money as they want because they can promote their sportsbooks to players all over the world if they wish."

Also, Johnson said the Agent Payment Solution provides peace of mind. "It's a great thing to know that you're going to get paid safely and securely. We're the first and only to come up with an answer to that question, the most important question that pay per head bookies have. With the Agent Payment Solution, all our customers must do is go onto the system, go to Pay Me, then continue to the payout process and that's it."

About PayPerHead:

Founded in 1997, PayPerHead is the industry's leading online sportsbook software provider. The company prides itself on being a sports betting tech leader and customer-centric organization with over 20 years of experience. Currently, PayPerHead provides sportsbook software solutions to over 15,000 bookies with over 75,000 players.

SOURCE PayPerHead