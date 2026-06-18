Booking a Caribbean or Gulf Cruise This Fall? Travel Experts Flag Two Coverage Decisions Most Travelers Get Wrong

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking season for Caribbean and Gulf cruises is underway, and as Atlantic hurricane season ramps up, travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth is reminding travelers of two important coverage decisions: when to buy and what to buy.

Why Timing Matters

Under many travel insurance policies, hurricane-related coverage is not available once a storm is officially named, making timing an important factor in eligibility for certain protections. Before hurricane season ramps up and storms become known, now is the time to lock in protection.

Comparing Cruise Protection Options

Coverage can vary significantly between the protection offered by the cruise line and standalone travel insurance policies. When booking a cruise, travelers are often offered optional protection at checkout, but these plans can leave gaps when disruptions occur:

Cruise line plans commonly reimburse cancellations with future cruise credits rather than cash. Travelers who cancel for a reason not covered under the standard policy receive a voucher that can only be used on another sailing with the same line.

Travelers who cancel for a reason not covered under the standard policy receive a voucher that can only be used on another sailing with the same line. Cruise line protection typically covers only the cruise fare itself, meaning flights to the port, pre-cruise hotels, and shore excursions are often excluded.

meaning flights to the port, pre-cruise hotels, and shore excursions are often excluded. Cruise line medical and evacuation coverage is often far below expert recommendations . The average evacuation can cost up to $200,000, while most cruise lines cap coverage at $50,000.

. The average evacuation can cost up to $200,000, while most cruise lines cap coverage at $50,000. No major cruise line offers a pre-existing condition waiver . Instead, eligibility for medical coverage depends on a defined look-back period, typically requiring your condition and any related treatment, including prescription medications, to have been stable for 60 to 180 days before the plan was purchased.

What Travel Insurance Plans Cover That Cruise Lines Don't

Standalone travel insurance plans fill many of these gaps left by cruise line policies.

These policies offer reimbursement, in the original form of payment , of up to 100% of prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses, including cruises, airfare, hotels, tours, and excursions.

, of up to 100% of prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses, including cruises, airfare, hotels, tours, and excursions. They have much higher medical coverage limits . Cruisers should look for plans with at least $100,000 in Emergency Medical and $250,000 in Medical Evacuation coverage.

. Cruisers should look for plans with at least $100,000 in Emergency Medical and $250,000 in Medical Evacuation coverage. Many standalone plans also offer pre-existing condition waivers , eliminating the caveat of a look-back period.

While standalone policies already offer significantly more protection, experts at Squaremouth urge cruisers to consider taking their coverage a step further, if possible, with a cruise-specific travel insurance policy.

Cruise-specific plans include all of the same comprehensive coverage as standalone plans, and add benefits designed specifically for the risks of cruising, including:

Itinerary Change/Missed Port of Call: If a cruise line alters its itinerary or misses its arrival at a port and forces a traveler to miss a prepaid activity, this benefit can reimburse the cost of that activity.

If a cruise line alters its itinerary or misses its arrival at a port and forces a traveler to miss a prepaid activity, this benefit can reimburse the cost of that activity. Travel Inconvenience: If a cruiser is confined on the ship or their cruise is diverted or disabled for a set number of hours, this coverage can provide a fixed inconvenience payment, generally between $100 and $500.

If a cruiser is confined on the ship or their cruise is diverted or disabled for a set number of hours, this coverage can provide a fixed inconvenience payment, generally between $100 and $500. Cancellation for Insufficient or Excessive Water Levels: If high or low water levels cause inaccessible ports or an altered schedule that prevents a traveler from taking their cruise, this benefit can trigger Trip Cancellation coverage.

Squaremouth offers more cruise-specific travel insurance plans than any other marketplace. Compare the best cruise travel insurance plans for your 2026 trips here.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.4 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth