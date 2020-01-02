Booking.com Announces 20 Epic Unique Places to Stay to Kick Start 2020 New Year's Resolutions With a Trip, for Travelers Across The U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Booking.com, the global travel leader with a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, is encouraging consumers to book a trip to help kick start 2020 New Year's resolutions. In an effort to offer inspiration, Booking.com is custom designing 20 incredible experiences available for guest bookings, with each "Resolution Suite" themed to align with 20 of the most popular New Year's resolutions for 2020. With 72%* of Americans interested in taking a trip to help kick start their resolution, Booking.com is encouraging consumers to #BookYourResolution to help them come true.

Located at 25 Broad Street in downtown Manhattan at the Broad Exchange Building, the 20 exclusive suites allow guests to aspirationally enter an accommodation tailored to their resolution, and exit in true "new year, new you" fashion with an assortment of related activities, affirmations, and amenities. The 20 resolution suites for 2020, which will be exclusively available on Booking.com, will feature all the must-have necessities for nailing that New Year's promise to yourself. From Finding Your Funny to becoming Financially Savvy, guests can literally—and figuratively—check into their resolution by reserving their desired experience on Booking.com, including:

Starting on January 13th at 12:00PM EST, consumers will be able to reserve their desired resolution experience for two-night stays beginning January 17th for $20.20. The resolution suites range from one-bedroom to two-bedroom apartments, with full modern kitchens, bathrooms with luxury amenities and custom programming to help guests kick-start their resolution in style. A full list of the resolution suites can be found by visiting https://www.booking.com/articles/epic-suites-to-spur-on-ny-resolutions.html .

The 20 Booking.com resolution experiences for 2020 are a part of Booking.com's new creative marketing campaign, which debuted on a national level December 23 across TV and digital channels. The integrated campaign highlights how "there's a booking for every New Year's resolution" showcasing how Booking.com makes it easier to book a trip for any occasion, including to kickstart a New Year's resolution, through key features such as search filters and a user-friendly mobile-optimized experience.

"Everyone sets New Year's resolutions and with Booking.com, we want to encourage people to take a trip to help kick-start their resolution," says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. "Whether your resolution is to spend more time with family and friends, to be more adventurous, learn to salsa dance and everything in between, Booking.com seamlessly connects travelers to memorable experiences and incredible places to stay, at the best value, with customized travel filters. Our new campaign aims to inspire consumers to kick-start their resolution with a trip, with a little help from Booking.com."

According to recent research by Booking.com*, the majority of Americans agree that travel allows them to kick-start resolutions with fifty-one percent (51%) saying travel has helped them to achieve their New Year's resolutions in the past and that travel helps them feel more inspired (80%), as well as to discover more about themselves (77%) and others (73%). Americans say they will be making 2020 New Year's resolutions that are practical (49%), and on the other side of the coin, challenging (42%) and fun (32%), with 28% of men and 22% of women saying their main resolution will be adventurous.

For consumers not able to snag a spot at a Resolution Suite in New York, Booking.com is enabling them to take part socially with a contest that will reward 20 individuals with a resolution trip valued at $2,020. Social media users just need to post their most creative and inspiring resolution on Instagram or Twitter with #BookMyResolution and #Contest, showcasing how travel can help achieve their resolution, for a chance to win. The contest is open now and will run until January 10th, 2020. Terms & Conditions here: https://booking.wyng.com/bookmyresolution/.

*Research commissioned by Booking.com was independently designed and executed in an online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans, fielded by Lucid. The survey was conducted between November 20, 2019 and December 2, 2019 and has a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.1 with a 95% confidence interval.

