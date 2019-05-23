Booking.com Empowers Bookers to Turn Summer Vacation Dreams Into Reality

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season approaches, Booking.com, the world's #1 choice for booking accommodations, is empowering Americans to 'Be A Booker' and click that confirmation button for the perfect summer getaway with a variety of deals, destination suggestions and a seamless booking process to make things easier than ever.

With school almost out and Summer Fridays in full swing, Bookers have big ambitions for summer travel, with 79%* feeling that summer is the biggest opportunity to take the trip they've been thinking about, 69%* saying they want to travel more this year than last year, 83%* wanting to get away as much as possible this summer and 80%* planning to add on leisure days to obligation travel, according to a recent survey commissioned by Booking.com.

Bookers don't expect that they'll be able to do everything they want to do this summer though, with 72%* thinking summer will end before they are able to get away as much as they want. But Bookers don't have to worry. No matter the season, Booking.com offers the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay along with daily deals, free cancellation, 24/7 customer service and more so there is also reason to 'Be A Booker.'

SUMMER SAVINGS & SUGGESTIONS

With the majority of Americans (89%)** saying that cost and overall price is important when booking travel, Booking.com makes it even easier for travelers to decide where to go with deals, including the Great Getaway Sale , offering 15% off select properties globally from June 1 - August 31.

Solo and wellness travel ranks high on Bookers list for vacations this summer season with Americans saying that the idea of traveling alone makes them feel brave (76%)** empowered (68%)**, and adventurous (59%)**. Of the 71%** of Americans interested in wellness travel, spas (35%)**, sleep (34%)**, outdoor adventure (33%)** and healthy eating (27%)** are the most appealing aspects. Looking for something off the beaten path? Nearly all (91%)** of Americans would go on vacation to learn something new, which Bookers would be sure to do if visiting one of Booking.com's summer trending destinations, based on booking trends by American travelers:

Goreme, Turkey

Artemida, Greece

Hafnarfjordur, Iceland

Ponta Delgada, Portugal

Batumi and Tbilisi City, Georgia

City, Canggu, Indonesia

Cardano al Campo, Italy

Valle de Guadalupe and Sayulita, Mexico

and Tumon, Guam

Dayuan, Taiwan

Cairo and Sharm El Sheikh , Egypt

and , Fes, Morocco

Ica, Peru

Yerevan, Armenia

Vecses, Hungary

Badhoevedorp, Netherlands

SOCIAL SUMMER

How social do Bookers plan to be this summer? Booking.com aims to inspire Americans to get off their social media feeds and #BeABooker themselves, instead of just pinning, posting and swiping, while knowing that social media can also be a resource for travel planning. Social media is a prime driver of FOMO (fear of missing out), with 37%** saying social media gives them travel envy and 44%** saying platforms like Instagram spark travel inspiration. More than one-third (37%)** of younger Americans (18 - 34 years old) would not go on their dream vacation if they couldn't share anything about it online, with the most frequently posted photos to social media among Americans being photos of scenery (44%)**, their travel group (38%)** and selfies with a scenic background (36%)**. That said, a majority of Americans (66%)** tend to give up social media while on vacation and 52%** said they would give up social media for an entire year for some number of all-expense paid vacations.

-- Methodology --

*Summer Travel Survey 1: research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among 1,000 respondents from the US aged 25-44 who intend to take 1 or more leisure trips this summer and include family travelers, couple travelers, friend group travelers, and solo travelers.

**Summer Travel Survey 2: Booking.com commissioned an independently conducted online field survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 American adults.

***Summer Trending Destinations: the data analysts at Booking.com compared bookings in the summer months (June-August) of 2018 with those of 2017.

About Booking.com

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,500 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer over 28 million total reported listings, including more than 5.8 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, and covers more than 148,000 destinations in 229 countries and territories worldwide.

Each day, more than 1.5 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether traveling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal place to stay quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in over 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , like us on Facebook , and for the latest news, data and insights, please visit our global media room .

Contact: Carlee Wieser, cwieser@hs-pr.com

SOURCE Booking.com

Related Links

https://www.booking.com

