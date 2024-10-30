Booking.com Enhances Travel Planning with New AI-Powered Features for Easier, Smarter Decisions

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel platforms, is expanding its AI-powered features to deliver more tailored and time-saving solutions for travelers. With Smart Filter, Property Q&A, and Review Summaries, Booking.com continues to harness Generative AI (GenAI) to simplify key steps in the trip planning process, making it easier for travelers to find the perfect place to stay, analyze guest reviews and book with confidence.

Search Made Simple: Travelers can use the Smart Filter tool to describe their ideal property in their own words. For instance, a couple traveling to Amsterdam for their honeymoon might type, "Hotels in Amsterdam with a great gym, a rooftop bar, and canal views from the room." GenAI then scans Booking.com's entire inventory to automatically apply the most relevant filters, saving time and effort while delivering a tailored list of properties that match their preferences. This feature removes the need for manual filtering, making it easier for travelers to find the perfect stay.Answers at Your Fingertips: With Property Q&A[1], travelers can ask specific questions about a property, like "Are there charging stations for electric vehicles onsite?" or "Does the hotel's pet policy accept large dogs?" GenAI instantly retrieves relevant information from the property listing, traveler reviews, and photos. By gathering curated, concise, answers in one place, this feature empowers customers to quickly evaluate if a property meets their needs, enabling confident booking decisions.

GenAI Reviews: To help travelers make even more informed decisions, Booking.com is testing Review Summaries, designed to provide key insights about a property without the need to browse through numerous reviews. After further optimization, the tool will further distill reviews into tailored summaries to highlight what matters most to them, whether that is parking availability or wheelchair accessibility.

The Smart Filter and Property Q&A features are currently live and available to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore via mobile app, while Review Summaries will be rolled out following further experimentation.



"Our journey with AI for over a decade has always been about leveraging technology to make travel more intuitive and personalized, helping us fulfill our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world," said Joe Futty, VP of Product Marketplace at Booking.com. "With GenAI, we're not just enhancing the trip planning process - we're facilitating more tailored experiences that adapt and respond to travelers' needs faster than ever before. Looking ahead, we're excited about our future plans, where GenAI will play a proactive role in managing trips, helping travelers navigate disruptions like flight cancellations with real-time solutions, making the entire travel experience smoother and more seamless."

Booking.com's AI Trip Planner sees Expanded Reach

Since the launch of the AI Trip Planner in the United States in June 2023, the tool is now available to customers, via the mobile app, in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and most recently, Singapore. In the coming months, it will roll out across Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Poland, and the Netherlands in the countries' local languages. A desktop version of the tool will also follow soon.



The continued extension of the AI Trip Planner reflects the rising demand for AI tools in travel planning with 41% of all travelers stating they would be interested in using a personalized, curated itinerary driven by AI.[2] Travelers can ask the AI Trip Planner both general and specific travel-related questions to support any stage of their trip planning process. This includes scoping out potential destination or accommodation options, creating itineraries for a particular city, country or region, or even identifying the best attractions options while being in-trip.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day.

METHODOLOGY

1) Currently available through the AI Trip Planner with roll-out to property pages in the near term

2) Travel Predictions 2025 research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. In total, 27,713 respondents across 33 countries and territories were polled (including 1,016 from Argentina, 1,002 from Australia, 502 from Austria, 1,003 from Belgium, 1002 from Brazil, 1,006 from Canada, 1,007 from China, 1,005 from Colombia, 501 from Croatia, 501 from Denmark, 1,011 from France, 1,009 from Germany, 1,004 from Hong Kong, 1,002 from India, 506 from Ireland, 501 from Israel, 1,014 from Italy, 1008 from Japan, 1,013 from Mexico, 1011 from The Netherlands, 1003 from New Zealand, 504 from Portugal, 508 from Singapore, 1004 from South Korea, 1,008 from Spain, 509 from Sweden, 500 from Switzerland, 507 from Taiwan, 1,009 from Thailand, 503 from the UAE, 1,012 from the

UK, 1,006 from the US and 1,016 from Vietnam). Respondents completed an online survey in July-August 2024

