Booking.com Reveals That Going Local is the Essential Ingredient for an Unforgettable Foodie Adventure

Almost half (49%) of travelers hope to be more adventurous with the type of cuisine they eat, rising to 60% of millennials. One way to achieve this is to sample local delicacies whilst traveling. Almost two thirds (64%) of travelers will try to eat more local food in 2018.

Top destinations for local food Ipoh, Malaysia Kaohsiung, Taiwan Nagoya, Japan Johor Bahru, Malaysia João Pessoa, Brazil Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Colmar, France Lima, Peru Catania, Italy

More than half of travelers (54%) want to experience unique dining experiences when traveling and food trucks are the perfect way to do this.

Top destinations for food trucks Portland, USA Sao Paulo, Brazil Seoul, South Korea Bangkok, Thailand Istanbul, Turkey

Read the full release here: https://globalnews.booking.com/going-local-is-the-essential-ingredient-for-an-unforgettable-foodie-adventure/

About Booking.com:

At Booking.com, we connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer over 28 million total reported listings and cover more than 130,000 destinations in 227 countries and territories worldwide. Each day, more than 1.5 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether traveling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal place to stay quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, and visit our global media room

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office: mediarelations@booking.com

SOURCE Booking.com