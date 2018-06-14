Bookings Now Available For Pod Hotels' "Pod Pad" Micro-Apartments

The Pod Hotels' Pod Pads are living suites varying from 600-800 square feet, designed for those interested in extended-stay options or even long-term leases. On the heels of the successful launch of the brand's flagship hotel, the implementation of this new residential offering continues to revolutionize the way guests travel, offering smart design, affordability, and convenience. Further adding to that flexibility is the extreme ease of leasing a Pod Pad; unlike typical New York apartments, there is no broker fee or security deposit needed. Guests are free to pay by credit card with no fee, and even receive priority access to The Polynesian, the property's tiki-themed bar that opened in May by Major Food Group, with a charge account. This is in addition to all the perks one can expect from a Pod Hotel: vibrant communal spaces and events, bar and full-service restaurant, housekeeping, cable and WiFi, and downstairs concierge.

With rates starting at $4,000 per month, Pod Pads can be booked directly through The Pod Hotels website for up to four months; for longer stays, guests can contact the hotel. Guests can choose from three layouts – one bedroom, one bath; small two bedroom, two bath; and large two bedroom, two bath – with each unit featuring a kitchen and living room. The design concept for the Pod Pads is mid-century modern and features walnut flooring, Maharam living room rugs, and Kitchen Aid appliances. Decor is classic and sophisticated, with pops of bright colors to create a cheerful and inviting atmosphere. Each unit features floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize light and showcase the city's surroundings. Exclusively available for Pod Pad tenants, the property will feature two floors of amenities, including a fitness center and indoor/outdoor guest lounge on the top floor boasting stunning panoramic views of the city's West Side and Hudson River.

True to its flagship status, Pod Times Square boasts 665 rooms across 28 floors – in addition to the 45 Pod Pads – which include queen and bunk bed configurations averaging around 115 square feet each, with features like built-in storage and high-tech amenities allowing guests to stream media content from smartphones or other devices. Pod Times Square is just minutes away from the lively Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, which offers some of New York City's best cuisine, as well as trendy bars and nightlife. A short walk to the Times Square subway hub, guests and tenants can explore all of what the city has to offer in its convenient location. Pod Times Square rates start at $159/night.

"With the opening of our newest addition to The Pod Hotels family, we are excited to introduce the concept of Pod Pads – our innovative version of extended-stay living," says Richard Born, co-founder of BD Hotels. "We have designed these residences to blur the lines between apartment and hotel living."

Hoteliers Richard Born and Ira Drukier developed The Pod Hotels' successful micro-hotel concept to accommodate the needs of today's savvy, "young-minded" traveler. The Pod Hotels was the first to introduce the micro-hotel model to New York City in 2007 with the launch of the original Pod Hotel, Pod 51, in Midtown East. Offering guests efficient, clean accommodations averaging 120 square feet, and vibrant communal spaces and high-tech amenities, the hotel's values of affordability, community, and innovation immediately became a success. The Pod Hotels launched a second outpost, Pod 39, in June 2012, expanding on the formula of the original, introducing guests to a rooftop lounge, a vibrant communal "Play Room," Salvation Taco restaurant, and wall-mounted iPads and projection screens. Continuing with the micro-hotel phenomenon, The Pod Hotels launched the third Pod Hotel, Pod DC, making it the first property to be established outside of New York City. The fourth property, Pod BK, opened in late 2017 and the fifth and flagship property, Pod Times Square, opened its doors in January 2018. The brand also recently broke ground on Pod Philly, located on the corner of 19th and Ludlow Street in Philadelphia's Center City. The DC and Philadelphia properties are operated by Modus, a Washington, D.C. lifestyle hotel group. Pod Times Square rates start at $159/night.

