Multi-Year, Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Fantasy Sports Content

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookit Sports Inc, renowned for its dynamic and innovative approach to sports content, announced today that PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, has been named the brand's Official Fantasy Sports Partner. The multi-year partnership marks a significant milestone for both industry leaders, promising to enhance the experience for sports enthusiasts and fantasy players alike.

"This collaboration with PrizePicks is a game-changer for both of our companies," said David Bolisomi, CEO of Bookit Sports Inc. "We're eager to combine our innovative sports content with their leading daily fantasy platform to deliver unparalleled experiences for our audiences."

PrizePicks will team up with Bookit's extensive group of talent to collaborate on marketing initiatives including co-branded social media content as well as unique content pieces. Bookit's talent will also be featured across various PrizePicks commercial campaigns and will be present at PrizePicks events.

Dylan Cooper, SVP of Product at PrizePicks, said, "Partnering with Bookit Sports allows us to further enrich the fantasy sports experience. Their entertaining content and knowledgeable team are a perfect match for our platform, and we're excited to officially welcome them to the PrizePicks family."

BookitwithTrent also expressed his enthusiasm: "I'm thrilled about our new partnership with PrizePicks. This is an incredible opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries of sports content and connect with fans in new and exciting ways."

Unparalleled Talent and Innovative Content

Bookit Sports Inc has distinguished itself as a premier force in sports content creation, thanks to its roster of exceptionally talented creators. Leading the charge is BookitwithTrent, a visionary in the industry whose trailblazing approach has captivated audiences across the globe. Despite a record that hasn't always been perfect, BookitwithTrent's innovative strategies and engaging content has set new standards that continue to redefine the landscape of sports commentary.

Lauren Cowling: A College Football Expert with a Viral Edge

Lauren Cowling, another standout in the Bookit Sports lineup, brings a deep well of knowledge, particularly in the realm of college football. Her passion for the Texas Longhorns and insightful analysis have not only resonated with fans but also propelled her to viral stardom on social media, further cementing her status as a leading voice in sports commentary.

Mikey Over's and the Exciting Lineup of Live Programming

Mikey Over's leads an impressive array of live programming with The Morning After, offering viewers engaging and timely sports discussions. Additionally, Bookit Sports' renowned experts Krabs Bets and Jovan bring their expertise to the widely acclaimed show Behind the Lines, providing in-depth analysis and thought-provoking content.

BookitwithTrent's Surgical Stream is another key component of the partnership, offering audiences a unique perspective and detailed insights into the world of sports. Complementing this is Bookit Sports' nightly show, Night Sweats, hosted by Chelly, which wraps up the day's sports action with a blend of commentary and interactive elements.

About Bookit Sports Inc

Bookit Sports Inc is a leading sports content group known for its innovative approach and exceptional talent. With a roster of influential creators, Bookit Sports delivers top-notch sports analysis, commentary, and entertainment across various platforms. For more information, visit www.bookitsports.app/ .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. Download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android . For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE Bookit Sports