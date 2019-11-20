BookJane Adds New Child Care Agency to Service On Demand Clients

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BookJane Inc. ("BookJane") today announces Child Care Solutions has partnered with BookJane as its first Child Care agency customer. The partnership allows Child Care Solutions to grant their roster of RECEs and ECAs access to BookJane's vast network of available jobs.

"This partnership marks an important milestone for BookJane; recently we launched our platform for agencies, and the interest in the product has been profound," said Curtis Khan, CEO and Founder of BookJane. BookJane for Agencies allows caregiving agencies to grant access to each of their workers to browse and accept jobs on the BookJane app. Agency Team Members can now browse and accept jobs right from their phones on the BookJane app. This means that Team Members can take control of their schedules by accepting the jobs that they want when they want.

"BookJane's platform allows us to streamline our operations, increase our revenue and ensure our Team Members have continuous access to the work they love to do," said Cathy Turalinski, CEO of Child Care Solutions. BookJane for Agencies ensures agencies are able to meet their fulfillment targets by removing the strain of finding new customers to book with. Agencies can rely on BookJane to provide a consistent supply of available jobs.

Beyond simply accessing BookJane's network of available jobs, agencies also have the ability to create shifts on behalf of their customers and send them directly to their own Team Members directly on the BookJane app. This level of flexibility provides agencies a robust platform that not only drives fulfillment and increased revenue but streamlines their operational processes.

"The growth of Agencies onto BookJane's platform showcases the evolution of BookJane's technology into a complete end-to-end solution for businesses and agencies to easily fill their shifts. Customers can book shifts online on BookJane, and agency Team Members have the ability to fill those shifts right from BookJane's mobile app for workers; that's a level of control and simplicity that no other company in the market today can offer," Khan concluded.

About BookJane Inc.

BookJane is a visionary company that, through the use of its technologies, is addressing the inefficiencies in finding certified services professionals when needed. Our platform, BookJane J360, is being deployed as an enterprise platform for business customers' internal use throughout the United States and Canada.

