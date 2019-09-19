BookJane Wins Ontario Long Term Care Association's Best New Product Award

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BookJane Inc. ("BookJane") today announces that it has received the Ontario Long Term Care Association's Best New Long-Term Care Product or Service Award. The Award was presented during the 2019 This is Long Term Care Conference, held in Toronto.

"We are very grateful to the Ontario Long Term Care Association for this award. Our dedicated team has been working extremely hard to enhance the BookJane platform, which is fundamentally transforming how health care organizations access caregivers," said Curtis Khan, CEO and Founder of BookJane.

BookJane's technology platform allows health care organizations to book and fill their unfulfilled shifts in real-time, yielding tremendous savings in administration time. Depending on the organization's size, BookJane customers can either fill their shifts by accessing BookJane's gig-economy network of qualified caregivers and service workers who browse and select available jobs via the BookJane app or customers can choose to share their own pool of casual and part-time workers across their multiple or single locations, all via the BookJane platform.

"The caregiver shortage plaguing the health care industry is expected to increase exponentially; by improving access to available work all via simple and intuitive technology, BookJane not only helps caregivers find the work they love, we also help organizations retain their staff, thus, reducing staff turnover," further iterated Khan.

BookJane's platform: BookJaneEssentials and BookJanePremium is available for all health care providers. BookJaneAgency is available for all Home-Care agencies looking to access BookJane's network of available jobs for their own approved caregivers.

About BookJane Inc.

BookJane is a visionary company that through the use of its technologies, is addressing the inefficiencies in finding certified services professionals when needed. Our platform, BookJane J360, is being deployed as an enterprise platform for business customers' internal use throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information on BookJane, please visit: www.bookjane.com

Media Contact:

Chris Palazzo

Phone: (647) 863-7814

Email: chris@bookjane.com

Web: www.bookjane.com

SOURCE BookJane

Related Links

http://www.bookjane.com

