Bookkeeper360 Announces Integration with QuickBooks Online and Pay-as-you-go Accounting

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to handle a business's accounting and back-office in a simple, headache-free way is something that can free up immense time and energy for a small business owner. Bookeeper360 certainly fits the bill, winning five-star reviews for over a decade.

The company recently announced that the Bookkeeper360 App now integrates with QuickBooks Online (QBO), extending its capabilities to millions of small businesses using QBO to manage their finances. Bookkeeper360 has also been approved as a certified integration in the Intuit QuickBooks App Store, joining hundreds of technology solutions helping small businesses globally.

Users of the app have been quick to express their enthusiasm about the new integration and access to real-time analytics. These insights and business performance dashboards include cash flow metrics, payroll insights via Gusto integration, and the ability to get in touch with accounting experts all within the Bookkeeper360 App.

"We are quite excited about being integrated with QuickBooks Online, which joins Xero and Gusto, as leading online accounting and payroll solutions Bookkeeper360 directly integrates with. The Bookkeeper360 App is actively being used by hundreds of small businesses who rely on the App to make business decisions daily," said Nick Pasquarosa, Founder and CEO of Bookkeeper360.

Bookkeeper360 is also announcing a new Pay-as-you-go accounting offering. Small businesses can sign up online and be connected with an accountant to handle all areas of bookkeeping, back-office, advisory, and tax help, starting at $99 per hour. Pay-as-you-go accounting provides small businesses with the ability to request work to be performed, track projects in progress, and see their account balance within the App.

"Finding expert accounting advice has always been a challenge for business owners, and here at Bookkeeper360, our mission is to change that. Pay-as-you-go accounting is designed to be similar to popular apps such as Uber and Starbucks, where a user has end-to-end transparency of what is being requested, the costs, and expected time of delivery". Said Nick Pasquarosa, Founder and CEO of Bookkeeper360.

The Bookkeeper360 App has released weekly product updates since the start of 2021, which includes file management, an onboarding wizard to help clients get started with Bookkeeper360 services, task management, and an "Unreconciled Transactions" feature to help avoid common bookkeeping mistakes.

Recently, the Bookkeeper360 App has been used to analyze if clients were eligible for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration.

The development roadmap is extensive, with new features and integrations expected to debut soon.

To learn more or to get started, visit https://www.bookkeeper360.com/app.

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a fintech accounting solution for small businesses. Bookkeeper360's product offerings include SaaS business intelligence tools and tech-enabled accounting, advisory, back-office, payroll, and tax services provided by its 100% U.S. Based team of CPAs and accounting experts. Learn more at bookkeeper360.com.

