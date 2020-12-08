Bookkeeper360 App Launches Gusto Payroll Integration and Delivers People Analytics to Provide Real-Time HR Insights to Small Business Owners

WOODBURY, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookkeeper360, an accounting platform for startups and growth-stage businesses has announced the launch of People Analytics within the Bookkeeper360 App and its tech integration partnership with Gusto Payroll.

People Analytics combines Xero Accounting and Gusto payroll data to deliver real-time insights to business owners such as average revenue and net income by headcount, payroll summary by expense type, and fully loaded department costs. People Analytics enables small business owners to make intelligent workforce decisions on the go and saves countless hours creating spreadsheets.

"Accountants are businesses' most trusted advisors," said Somrat Niyogi, Gusto's Head of Business Development. "Bringing insights from Gusto's people platform and combining it with Bookeeper360's accounting data will provide entrepreneurs with vital visibility and make it easier to access the information they need to make the right decisions for their businesses and their team."

In addition to People Analytics, The Bookkeeper360 App integrates with Xero and includes performance and cash flow dashboards, real-time metrics such as cash burn, and scorecards to track revenue and net income goals. The Bookkeeper360 App provides on-demand access to a full team of bookkeepers, CPAs, and experienced advisors who can assist with all aspects of accounting, back office, payroll, tax, and business advisory services.

"Now more than ever, business owners need guidance on how to operate in this new COVID impacted economy. Unfortunately, cost barriers always excluded many SMB's from accessing professional advice. The Bookkeeper360 App brings a level of advisory to all small business owners for an affordable budget," said Nick Pasquarosa, Founder & CEO of Bookkeeper360.

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a technology-driven accounting solution for startups and established businesses. Our 100% US-Based team specializes in accounting, advisory, payroll, and tax compliance, so business owners can focus on what matters most.

Bookkeeper360 is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide, has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award, and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies from 2018 - 2020. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets. For more information, visit bookkeeper360.com or call (800) 478-5082.

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, compliance, expert HR, employee onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 100,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

